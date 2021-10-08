Sue Waller attributes her survival to three things: a positive attitude, a support team and a mammogram.
Without those three, the Rockport resident is certain she wouldn’t be here today.
“I was really, really lucky,” she said.
It was 1997 and Waller was enjoying the creative life as an art teacher at Rockport and Gloucester high schools, running an art school out of her house in the summer months, and living in the iconic streets of Rockport’s Bearskin Neck.
But all of that changed when she went in for her annual mammogram.
As the technician took photos, Waller began to feel nervous as the camera clicked away, one shot after another.
“After 20 X-rays, you know something is up,” she said. “They couldn’t tell the difference between calcification and cancer in an X-ray.”
Waller then got a biopsy, and that is when her nightmare became a reality: “I had ductal carcinoma in situ in my left breast,” she said. “That mammogram saved my life.”
DCIS is a form of breast cancer where the cancerous cells are found in the lining of the milk ducts. This form of cancer has not spread into surrounding breast tissue.
According to the American Cancer Society, DCIS is considered noninvasive or pre-invasive breast cancer.
After a successful surgery by Dr. George Kacoyanis of Beverly, Waller would have four more benign biopsies.
As she faced her cancer, Waller realized that “you just have to deal with it.”
“It is hard when you are scared to death,” she said, adding that while she did not have to do radiation or chemotherapy, “it is no walk in the park, biopsies suck.”
But Waller stayed positive, leaned on the support of her friends and family, and plugged along.
“The most important thing I did through all of this was that I wouldn’t let any negativity enter my mind,” Waller said. “Or I knew it would be curtains.”
In addition to staying positive and feeling the support from friends and family, Waller has continued to get a mammogram every year.
“I do it every year, and you should, too,” she said.