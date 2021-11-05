DANVERS Danvers fire Capt. James Brooks was recently recognized with the 2021 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year Award.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey made the announcement at the 26th Annual Massachusetts Fire & Life Safety Education Conference on Sept. 23 in Hyannis.
Brooks was credited with working with the Danvers IT department and school system throughout 2020 to deliver the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) program, overcoming the challenges of remote learning during the pandemic.
The announcement also said that during Brooks’ time as the department’s fire prevention officer, he has inspired a couple of “Young Heroes,” who kept their cool during fires and used their knowledge to help others escape safely. He is also known for elevating the quality of the department’s fire prevention programming, and has been training his successor well in advance of his retirement next year.
“Captain Brooks’ dedication to the safety of residents, visitors, and especially the school children of Danvers is so impressive that he’s inspired four firefighters to join the Danvers Fire and Life Safety Team, ensuring that the program will continue long after he retires,” said Ostroskey.
Other nominees for the award were Weymouth firefighter Douglas Bocash, Nantucket Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell, and Shrewsbury firefighter Brendan Palumbo.