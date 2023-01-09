SALEM — Two brothers who police say were selling fentanyl and crack cocaine out of a Salem Street apartment pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and distribution charges at their arraignments Monday.
Daniel Bladimir Pena-Arias, 28, of 38 Salem St., Apt. 5, and Victor Daniel Pena-Arias, 30, of 3 Mason St., both in Salem, were arrested early Friday evening by Salem police following an investigation.
Salem police had obtained a search warrant for the Salem Street apartment after a series of undercover purchases, and were waiting outside the building just after 5 p.m. when the brothers pulled up in a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee the investigators had seen before, prosecutor Jen Capone told a Salem District Court judge.
Daniel Pena-Arias agreed to speak to officers and led them to a dresser drawer in a bedroom he was renting.
Officers found crack cocaine and fentanyl in the drawer.
He told police that no one else in the apartment was involved.
Capone said officers also found several other indicators of drug dealing, including objects commonly used by dealers to ward off bad luck — some prayer cards and a $2 bill.
Police learned that the brother, Victor Pena-Arias, had recently arrived in the United States after traveling from the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and then Mexico, the prosecutor said. Officers noted that while his passport was stamped in Guatemala there is no Mexican stamp on his passport.
He was carrying nearly $1,000 in cash.
Investigators found a total of just over $1,300 in cash, 18 grams (about two-thirds of an ounce) of cocaine and 45.3 grams (a little more than an ounce and half) of fentanyl.
Both are charged with trafficking in fentanyl and with intent to distribute cocaine.
Capone asked for $25,000 bail for each of the men.
Heidi Shore, who represented Daniel Pena-Arias, stressed his lack of a record and noted that he had until recently worked steadily as a Door Dasher and Uber driver. He attends church in Salem, and has many family members here. She asked the judge to set bail at $2,500.
Kevin Chapman asked the judge to consider the lack of evidence against Victor Pena Arias, saying that there is “zero evidence” he is involved in trafficking and was not a target of the investigation. He said his client could live with an uncle in Salem if released.
Judge Randy Chapman set bail at $25,000 for Daniel Pena-Arias and at $7,500 for Victor Pena-Arias. Both men were also ordered to surrender their passports regardless of where those passports are from.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.
Newly-sworn-in District Attorney Paul Tucker has said he intends to aggressively pursue drug trafficking cases as fentanyl overdoses continue to happen around the county.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.