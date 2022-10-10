TUESDAY, Oct. 11
DAY EDITOR: Tracey
NIGHT EDITOR: John
OFF: Buck, Joel, Dustin, Caroline
Page 1
-
reader
221011-news-ronchiappeal: Appeal being made in Salem murder in which a woman and her unborn but viable child were killed by the baby's father, who was from Marblehead. His lawyer contends (among other things) that it shouldn't be considered a double homicide because the knife didn't actually hit the baby (who was scheduled to be delivered the following week), the baby died because the mom died. And even if it was a double homicide he shouldn't have received consecutive life sentences, he argues. JULIE
-
news lead
221011-news-bridgemeet: Advance for a public meeting Tuesday night about the state's plans to replace two bridges in Beverly. PAUL, 10"
-
centerpiece
221011-news-outsidemind - A group of BIPOC leaders from around the North Shore set sail on Schooner Adventure on a recent Saturday as a way to recharge and highlight issues surrounding the lack of access to the region's natural wonders for people of color. The founder of Outside Mind, the group that organized this, is from Beverly. ETHAN, >>TRACEY SENT AT 26"
LEAD PHOTO: OUTSIDEMIND2
SECONDARY: outsidemind3
-
off lead
221011-news-fraud: State officials say they blocked hundreds of efforts last year by welfare recipients to use EBT benefit cards at pot shops and other prohibited locations. Christian>>TRACEY SENT AT 20"
-
bottom
221011-news-peabodycancer: Peabody family that received a $5000 donation from Cops For Kids With Cancer on Saturday. JULIE, 12"
PHOTOS: 2 related
-----------
Page 2 -- JUMPS/LOCAL (123 inches)
MUST: 221011-news-correction >>TRACEY SENT
221011-news-mrsessexcounty -- Peabody woman crowned Mrs. Essex County. 4"
PHOTOS: 2 related
221011-news-betting: Massachusetts blocks welfare recipients from buying pot— The state’s Gaming Commission says sports betting should be available beginning in January. (Monday, 500 words)>>TRACEY SENT AT 20"