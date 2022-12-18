MONDAY, Dec. 19
DAY EDITOR: TRACEY
NIGHT EDITOR: Joel
COPS: Buck
Page 1
-
Page 1
-
READER: 221219-news-vocational: Report cites progress in vocational school admissions. >>TRACEY SENT AT 24"
CENTERPIECE: 221219-news-moultonbridge -- Congressman Seth Moulton visits closed Hall-Whitaker Bridge in Beverly to talk about how he can expedite the permitting process for a new bridge. >>TRACEY SENT AT 25"
LEAD PHOTO: 221216-jca-sn-news-bevhallwhitakermoultoncahill-001
SECONDARY: 221216-jca-sn-news-bevhallwhitakermoultoncahill-003
LEAD: 221216-news-114 -- Locals call out Route 114 changes, urge state for median. Caroline, 41" >>JOEL
PHOTOS: File pics?
OFF LEAD: 221219-news-rollcalls: The number of roll call votes held by the state House of Representatives in the past two years dropped by more than half compared to previous two-year legislative sessions, according to the review of legislative votes. The apparent decline of recorded votes on legislation also raises questions about transparency in the often secretive chamber, which carries out a sizable portion of its work behind closed doors. CHRISTIAN. >>SENT AT 40"
BOTTOM: 221219-news-salctetour -- As CTE demand continues to surge in Salem, Crowley Wind comes to the table and partners with the school to start training the future builders of wind turbines. SHS held a CTE tour with Crowley and elected leaders on Thursday, which we observed. >>JOEL
PHOTOS
---------------------------------
PAGE 2 113" JUMPS
---------------------------------
PAGE 3 LOCAL, 40"
221219-news-sallullaby -- Small thing on the All City Band (5th graders from each school coming together as one unit) performing a Dominican lullaby at its annual holiday concert. >>JOEL
Courtesy photos
221219-news-anchorpub -- The Beverly License Board withdraws its three-day suspension of the Anchor Pub's license >>SENT AT 13"
---------------------------------
PAGE 4 OBIT 129"
---------------------------------
PAGE 5 OBIT 129"
---------------------------------
PAGE 6 LOCAL/STATE 76"
221219-news-opioids: Opioid OD deaths drop by like -- well basically nothing -- and are still very high. >>SENT AT 29"
221219-news-smuggling: Mass. flavored smoke ban fuels cross-border smuggling. >>SENT AT 24"
---------------------------------
PAGE 7 EDIT 129"
Edit: 221219-opin-edit >>SENT AT 22"
W/Sig: Use "Bets NOB" in SigPics Snippets.
Cartoon: 221219-opin-cartoon >>SENT
Column: 221219-opin-shribman -- Confidence in election system recovers >>SENT @ 40"
Letters: 221219-opin-johnsonflowers -- All welcome for quiet reflection, worship on longest night >>SENT @ 20"
---------------------------------
PAGE 8, 86", WIRE
---------------------------------
PAGES 9-12 SPORTS
---------------------------------
PAGE 13 FP AD
-----------------------------------
PAGE 14, 64" -- JOEL TO FILL WITH BRIEFS ETC
---------------------------------
PAGE 15 ENTERTAINMENT 69" -- JOEL
---------------------------------
PAGES 16-17 CLASS AND COMICS
---------------------------------
PAGE 16 BACK PAGE 108"