Inside the Daniels House
This Friday and Saturday, and throughout December (except Tuesdays), the halls of the Daniels House in Salem are decked out for Christmas and open for the Inside the Daniels House: Architectural History Tour. Built in 1667, the Stephen Daniels House, 7 Daniels St., offers a peek inside the Salem 17th century mansion ready for the holidays. For times and tickets: danielshousesalem.com/tours.
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol
If anyone ever got a raw deal in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” it’s Ebenezer Scrooge’s long-deceased partner, Jacob Marley. On Sunday at 2 p.m., join Dickens scholar Alan Giangregorio — from the Boston chapter of the Dickens Fellowship — at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., as he shares a letter that he composed to Marley about this seeming injustice along with Marley’s response. Registration at www.danverslibrary.org/calendar.
Beverly Police Toy drive
The Beverly Police Department is again sponsoring the Officer Sean R. Connolly Memorial Toy Drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Beverly Plaza on Dodge Street. The annual toy drive will collect donations on Saturday for underprivileged children in the community.
Sounds of the Holidays Concert
There will be a free Christmas Concert featuring the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra at 4 p.m., Sunday, at St. Richard’s Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Fifty-five talented musicians play Boston pops music to brighten your holiday season. Admission: Non-perishable food donations for the Danvers People to People Food Pantry. Doors open at 3:30.
Sing-a-long and Santa
The Hamilton AP Gardner Post 194, 37 School St., Hamilton, is hosting a community event on Sunday at 2 p.m., with a band performing a children’s sing-a-long and Santa arriving by fire truck around 2:25 p.m. The free event is hosted by the Hamilton Legion Veterans.