Winter wonders at The PEM
The Peabody Essex has the holiday weekend wrapped with bountiful program options. On Saturday, learn Salem’s pioneering role in early integration of public schools at “Let None Be Excluded.” Also recommended: “On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America,” 161 Essex St, Salem. For information/reservations, visit: www.pem.org.
Community Carol Sing in Ipswich
All are welcome to join in a traditional Community Carol Sing at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Christmas Eve, at Ascension Memorial Church. Due to weather forecasts, caroling will take place indoors. For more, www.amcipswich.org.
Sugar and Spice and all things nice
Kids ages 2 to 8 can warm up for Santa this Friday baking Christmas cookies in the fragrant ovens of Taste Buds Kitchen from 1 to 2 p.m. Put your holiday twist on your cookies and take home a box, 131 Rantoul St., Retail#3. With caregiver, registration and more information at: https://book.tastebudskitchen.com/xp/Qm8WNXtL?time_slot_id=gueDgI7rnrol.
Israeli folk dancing lessonsOn Sunday, from 8 to 9:45 a.m., the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore (JCCNS) will host Israeli Folk Dancing Classes at 4 Community Road, Marblehead. Free but RSVP requested to ns.folk.dance.@gmail.com.
National Lampoon’s Christmas VacationThe Cabot welcomes the season with its 8 p.m., Friday, annual screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. As the holidays approach, bumbling patriarch Clark Griswold stumbles his way to Christmas. Tickets at www.thecabot.com.