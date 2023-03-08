50th Annual Pancake Breakfast
This Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, will host The Danvers Kiwanis Club’s 50th Annual Pancake Breakfast. Tickets are available at the door. adult $5; children under 12 $4.
March Magic
Superstar David Blaine says he’s “the best kids magician in the world!” Mario the Maker Magician at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, this Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An all-ages theater experience. Tickets start at $7.50, at: www.thecabot.org
Wine by the classLearn how to make wine at home Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Beer & Wine Hobby 87 Andover St. Unit 4, Danvers. This new interactive winemaking class provides a hands-on experience. In the two-night class, make 6 gallons of wine. A few weeks later, return to bottle it. $60 per person. For more, visit: www.beer-wine.com/learning-center/classes
It might as well be spring
This Saturday St. Anne Parish, 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem, holds its annual Grandma’s Attic Spring Fever Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., choose from Easter and other seasonal goodies, clothing, jewelry, electronics, antiques, books, games, toys, and more. Cash only.
The Pipes are calling
Feast on traditional corn beef and cabbage and live Celtic tunes by Tobin & Leahy at the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Hastings House, Beverly Farms, this Saturday 5 to 9 p.m., 14 Oak St., Beverly. (kids menu available)