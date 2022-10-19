HAMILTON — Appleton Farms will be haunted Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 — 3 p.m., as “Theater in the Open — Appleton is Haunted!” makes the farm its spooky stage.
Join the cast of the undead for a 45-minute walk through eerie vignettes, spooky sketches, and haunting scenes, all surrounded by the changing colors and autumn grandeur of the farm. Bring the whole family for a variety of tricks and treats, as this event is intended for all ages. Enter any time during https://thetrustees.org/event/81386/the event and enjoy the spooky walk on the farm trails speckled with Halloween-themed songs, stories skits and more. Appleton Farms is located at 219 County Road, on the Hamilton-Ipswich town line.
Admission is members — adults and children $10, non-members, adults and children, $15. For more, go to www.thetrustees.org.