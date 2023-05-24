Salem
Tuesday
A break-in to a motor vehicle was reported, at 7:38 a.m., from 15 Harbor St.
Police were called to 5 English St., at 9:16 a.m., for a break and entry in progress.
Police responded, at 9:26 a.m., to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were sent to 37 Bridge St., at 11:09 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Report of a larceny brought police to 12 Charles St. at 12:19 p.m.
A report of fraud or a scam brought police to 60 Valiant Way, at 1:26 p.m.
Officers were called to 203 Washington St., at 2:51 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:47 p.m. in the vicinity of 93 Washington St., and after a brief investigation they arrested the driver, Jose Daniel de la Cruz, 29, of 77 Green St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with receiving a motor vehicle; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and possession of a Class B narcotic.
Police went to 32 Palmer St., at 5:24 p.m., to report on a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle..
Police went to 19 Nothey St., at 6:43 pm., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:06 p.m., in the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., and after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Jeovanis de los Santos Barraza Castro, 27, of 3 West St., Danvers. Barraza Castro was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, 1st offense; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.
Wednesday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment at 2:59 a.m., brought police to the vicinity of 516 Loring Ave. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Agustine Richard Olownia, 26, of 140 Essex St., Saugus. Olownia was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 59 Dow St., at 9:26 a.m., to report on a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 51 Harbor St., at 11:13 a.m., where they arrested a 22-year-old Perkins Street resident on an outstanding warrant.
Reports of an assault in progress brought officers to March Street at 12:39 p.m.
Police were sent to 311 Derby St., at 3:20 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent, at 10:47 a.m., to check out the homeless camp in the vicinity of 20 Howley St. They reported all was in order.
A mail carrier reported, at 3 p.m., that he is continually harassed by kids in the Lynnfield Street area. One of them was described as a male with black puffy hair and riding a bicycle with purple rims. Another was described as a male, and both were thought to be middle school-aged. The carrier told police the same kids harass him every day and use vulgar language at neighbors and pedestrians while riding recklessly. The officer was unable to find the kids.
Officers were sent to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Margin Street at 3:09 p.m., after a caller reported a party passed out and two dogs running around him. The man was taking a nap in front of his father’s grave. He declined medical assistance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:33 p.m., in the vicinity of 2 Washington St., after it initially failed to stop. The operator, Garrett Jeremy Elder, 29, of 443 Newport Ave., #1, Quincy, was transported to the police station where he was arrested and charged on an other-department warrant. Elder was also charged with using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense.
Police stopped a moped with no plates, going the wrong way down Route 1, in the vicinity of 117 Newbury St., at 8:27 p.m. The operator was cited for unlicensed operation, going the wrong way on a state highway and a breakdown lane violation.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 7 Holten St., at 3:47 a.m., after a caller reported two people were sitting in a white car in front of that address, which the caller felt was suspicious behavior. The caller spoke to police again before they arrived and said the vehicle had left.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Mugford Street address, at 11:48 a.m., and served a restraining order to a party.
The report of a stolen cellphone brought police to Broughton Road, at 3:53 p.m.
At 4:26 p.m., police were sent to Harbor Avenue to assist a citizen.
A debit card was found on Marion Road, at 5:37 p.m.
At 7:04 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Devereux Street and Treat Road and cited the operator.
Police reported, just before 8 p.m., that a credit card had been found on Hathorn Road.
Beverly
Tuesday
Officers were called to 3 Aricia Lane, at 4:24 p.m., for a sick fox in the front yard.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, for a well-being check on an elderly female resident. The 78-year-old woman was found to have died of natural causes.
Three officer responded to 478 Rantoul St., at 6;32 p.m., for an out-of-control neighbor.
Threats by an ex-boyfriend brought the sergeant and four patrolmen to a Bow Street address to calm a disturbance.
Wednesday
Police returned to the Bow Street address again, at 12:03 a.m. after the ex-boyfriend said he was on his way/ from Lowell
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Kittredge streets, at 12:08 p.m., to investigate reports of vandalism or graffiti.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent the woods in the vicinity of Sohier and Northridge roads at 1:58 p.m., to check out suspicious activity — a group of youths in the woods.
Two officers were called to 1 Chestnut Park at 2:14 p.m., to dial back a disturbance between neighbors.
Police responded to the intersection of Lothrop Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 3:04, after a person was seen exiting a vehicle with a possible gun.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to 3218 Kirkbride, at 4:56 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party who had not been heard from in some time. The party was found to be deceased, in their apartment, but no further determination has been made and the case was still under investigation.
An officer was sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 5:57 p.m., for the larceny of a bicycle.
At 6:01 p.m., an officer was called to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., for the larceny of another bike.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:46 p.m., for three parties suspected of shoplifting after they were apprehended carrying several large bags. The suspects, Matthew Arlington, 38; Nadelle Etienne, 54; and Lurene Wooten, 69, all gave an address of 101 Rantoul St., Beverly. Each was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250; and Etienne was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration and with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 4:35 a.m., to assist a stranded motorist.
Police were again advised of a bee nest in a tree in the vicinity of 4 Bay View Terrace, and they again notified the DPW.
An unwanted guest was removed from the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 9:08 a.m., at the request of mall management.
An officer was sent to Massage Envy Spa, 35 Independence Way, at 11:07 a.m., for an intoxicated male. The Danvers resident was placed into protective custody where he was to be held until he sobered up.
Police were sent to Salem Five Bank, 85 High St., at 2:08 p.m., to look into a possible fraud.