MANCHESTER — Adrian Breault was a very busy young man between the pipes of the Swampscott lacrosse net Wednesday night at Hyland Field.
And the senior goaltender loved it.
Breault stopped 17 shots in a stellar performance, and he and his defense held host Manchester Essex off the scoreboard for the entirety of the second half and rode five goals from junior standout Jack Russo as the Big Blue prevailed, 6-4.
“Getting a lot of shots is awesome. It makes the game go by so much quicker,” said the 19-year-old Breault. “It’s a lot easier to see in the dark, too. My defensemen (Harrison Kinne, Joe Mignone, who hadn’t played since the 7th grade prior to this season, and senior captain Michael Erickson) did a great job clearing the front of the net and made it easy for me to see shots.”
Russo, his team’s leading scorer with 31 goals and 45 points, once again powered Swampscott offensively with five goals. Three of those came in the first half as the two teams battled to a 4-4 halftime draw. It was his fourth of the night that proved to be the game-winner, a worm burner along the turf that ripped its way through the Hornets’ defense and into the netting.
“I’m not going to lie; I just tried to use my length there, turned and shot — hoping for the best,” Russo said with a laugh. “I just ripped it and fortunately, it went into their net.”
Russo and Manchester Essex defenseman Andrew Amigo, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior captain, had great 1-on-1 battles all night.
“That No. 16 is a heck of a player,” Russo said of Amigo. “He was really strong and made it tough to get free. But (senior) Zack Pierce did a really nice job getting me off-ball picks to get open, and (freshman) Liam Keaney also helped get me open for shots. We worked well together.”
The guys really responded,” said head coach Geoff Beckett. “We got some decent scouts on (Manchester Essex), we knew what their tendencies were, and our guys responded to what we put out there.”
With its third straight win, the Big Blue improved to 5-6 overall. Manchester Essex fell to 3-6 with the setback.
Manchester Essex, which got two goals from sophomore middie Henry Thurlow and one apiece from junior mid Declan Kirk and sophomore attack Cormac Edgerton (who also had an assist), wasn’t able to get its offense untracked over the final 24 minutes. Part of that was due to Swampscott’s defensive pressure, but the Hornets also rushed shots at times and were sloppy at others.
“In the second half, they did a really good job of possessing the ball,” said Manchester Essex head coach Jon Siderewicz. “They came together by playing well as a unit, but on the other side we didn’t; we played a lot of hero ball, and as a result we didn’t get the results we wanted.
“(Breault) played well. We definitely could have tested him better early on, but all the shots we got on him, he stopped them.”
Manchester Essex, as has it has done for most of the season, used two goalies. Senior Hayden Brady drew the first half assignment and made one save; junior Jack Dipasquale took over in the third quarter and stopped five shots.
There were four lead changes in the first half, with neither squad able to take more than a one-goal advantage. In addition to Russo’s three first half tallies, Keaney added a goal and assist of his own while junior middie Liam Herlihy added an assist.
“Props to that No. 5 (Russo),” said Siderewicz. “He’s a big, physical, athletic attackman who just wants to come top side. That was a great matchup between him and Andrew in that left spot all night.”
Jason Codispoti, who just started taking faceoffs for Swampscott last week, won almost 70 percent of his draws.
“We’ve shown we can play with, and beat, anyone,” said Beckett. “We just have to make sure that we stay focused, stay out of the penalty box, and play our brand of lacrosse. Hopefully we can keep this rolling.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN