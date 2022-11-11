MARBLEHEAD — In an show originally scheduled for April 2020 but postponed because of the pandemic, Marblehead’s Me&Thee Music presents multiple Boston Music Award winner Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorković in concert on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m.
The North Shore performance will be part of Paul's concert tour that includes appearances in Austin, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Charlotte, North Carolina.
As a special treat, Alice Howe & Freebo will open the show.
Paul will present an evening of his intimate, provocative and romantic tales including new music from his upcoming release “55.”
A folkie, a storyteller and true troubadour, Paul has been a force on the music scene since 1993. He's is the quintessential songwriter with a tattoo of Woody Guthrie on his arm.
His commitment to Guthrie’s legacy led to him being included in a 10-day Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebration of Guthrie’s work, an event that included Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg, the Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco. He later headlined at the first ever Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah, Oklahoma.
An added bonus of the night is Paul's pairing with world-class pianist Radoslav Lorković. Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Radoslav Lorković grew up hearing Croatian, Slovenian and Czech folk songs sung by his maternal grandmother. His grandfather was an internationally renowned classical pianist. In America, Lorkovic, playing piano and Zydeco-style accordion, began touring at 20 with Iowa-based guitarist-songwriter-producer-powerhouse Bo Ramsey. He later played with fellow Iowan, blues singer Greg Brown.
In 1990, he released his first solo recording debut. Fast-forward, Lorković now has six CDs in his catalogue and tours the world appearing at events such as the above mentioned Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, WOMAD, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa folk festivals, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, shows such as "Mountain Stage," "Prairie Home Companion," "eTown," as well as a litany of Italian castles and villas.
The evening will open with Alice Howe, a rising voice in modern folk and blues. Originally from Boston but now living in LA, Howe will bring with her Freebo, a genuine folk, blues and rock icon and multi-instrumentalist who faithfully served as Bonnie Raitt's bassist for almost a decade. During his 40 year-plus career, he has toured with the likes of Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and Neil Young.
IF YOU GO
ELLIS PAUL with Radoslav Lorković
Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.
Me&Thee Music
28 Mugford St., Marblehead
Masks are required
Tickets available at Arnould’s Gallery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. No-Fee Tickets or info: meandthee.org