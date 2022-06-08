Unlike other Midweek Musings writers, I’m not a pastor. In the Christian Science church, our pastor is two books: the Bible and “Science and Health With Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. Our Sunday sermon consists of selections from these books, read by elected lay church members.
I like to read the local paper and look to this pastor for help with problems in our town and world. A recent article in the Ipswich Local News, “State of student mental health raises alarm,” talked about depression and suicidal thoughts in teens. It blamed social media, with its suggestions that “You’re missing out” or “You’re not beautiful enough,” and its bullies that mock and shame others. I looked to the Bible and “Science and Health” for angel messages, the opposite of these negative posts. Eddy defines angels as “God’s thoughts passing to man.” (Science and Health, p. 581) I love that.
My mom and I latched onto angel messages when we first began studying Christian Science. My siblings and I were teenagers when our dad passed away. There was upheaval for us kids and my mom, and losing her son made our grandmother angry. When she left a family dinner in a huff, Mom would say, “I got this great angel message,” and tell a reassuring thought that had come to her.
We loved Eddy’s inclusive sense of angels as being “winged with Truth and Love, no matter what their individualism may be.” (p. 298) A message could be as simple as the hug my brother’s friend gave him when he came back to school after our dad’s funeral. Or it could be comfortingly expansive: “My angels are exalted thoughts, appearing at the door of some sepulchre, in which human belief has buried its fondest earthly hopes,” Eddy writes. (p. 299)
Angels don’t leave anyone out. In the Bible, even Balaam’s donkey rated a visitation. Balaam was hired to curse the Israelites. But as the Book of Numbers tells it, his donkey saw the angel of the Lord blocking their path and refused to take Balaam on this bad mission. Balaam finally saw the angel, too, and understood that he couldn’t curse a people whom God had blessed.
Angels make you feel loved. My friend Mary Lou was moping after a breakup. She prayed, and a thought came, “Mary Lou, it was Me (God) all along.” It reminded her of every good thing about her ex, and how his humor, kindness, and intelligence all came from God, who wasn’t breaking up with her. She felt so much better she went to a party that night, and that’s where she met the man she married.
Angels deal with bullies. My son’s fifth-grade class went on a year-end camping trip. Earlier, one kid had bullied and injured another boy, whose parents took him out of school. Then my son became the bully’s target. His dad was going to be a chaperone. The school principal suggested my son might want to stay home. But he wanted to go. I didn’t want to teach him that bullies rule.
We reminded ourselves of Jesus’ command, “Love your enemies.” But how? Verses 9, 10, and 11 of the 91st Psalm spoke to me: “Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation, there shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.” I found courage to love the other kid’s best self. My son was in a cabin full of fifth graders by a lake, but I felt as though we were all in that “most High” habitation, with not one but many angels in charge. When he got home, safe and sound, my son said the kid in question had gone around the cabin, waking people up to wrestle. But, he added, “he forgot to wake me up.”
The great thing about angels is that it’s their job to be in touch with us. We only need to be as alert as Balaam’s donkey to hear their messages, see a teenager’s own particular angels standing in the way of downward thoughts, and get a clue about how to help. Angels are God’s view of things breaking through in our lives. Eddy wrote: “The very circumstance, which your suffering sense deems wrathful and afflictive, Love can make an angel entertained unawares.” (p.299)
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room Librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.