BEVERLY — There's a old sports cliché that you're either winning or you're learning. Beverly's girls hockey team was on the learning end of things for the first time in a while Saturday night.
Visiting Pope Francis bested the Panthers, 3-1, at Bourque Arena to break up Beverly's six game win streak and hand the Panthers (7-2 overall) their first non-league loss of the season.
It was a one goal game in the third period and even after falling behind by two late the Orange-and-Black pushed to try and ignite a comeback. Beverly had 41 seconds of 5-on-3 power play time at the tail end of the third period that produced a few quality scoring chances but didn't light the lamp.
"I thought we played pretty well," Beverly head coach Matt Lampert said. "I'd call it a good loss, if there is such a thing. That's a really good team we played, one of the faster teams we've seen all year."
Getting acclimated to a quicker and deeper opponent will certainly help Beverly as its non-league schedule ratchets up this week with bouts against Woburn (Monday) and Andover (in the annual Coleen Ritzer Memorial Game Thursday). Pope Francis (4-3-2) had played a tough schedule coming in, was ranked No. 18 in the first MIAA Division 1 power rankings (Beverly was 13th) and is coached by Chris Connors, who was Saugus boys hockey boss from 2006-10.
"We didn't know anything about them besides that they're a good team," Lampert noted. "It's good to play teams you're not familiar with because that's what you're going to be doing at the end of the year."
After a scoreless first period that was somewhat of a feeling out process, the Cardinals struck first on the power play in the middle period. Outstanding penalty killing work by junior captain Halle Greenleaf and defenseman Sadie Papamechail and Katherine Purcell killed off a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage, but the Cardinals kept up the pressure as their 5-on-4 power play continued.
A shot by Ivorie Argurin from the left side hit the inside of the far post but fell into the net rather than out for a 1-0 edge.
Off the next faceoff, Argurin burst into the zone down the wing and sniped a clean shot that hit the twine this time for a 2-0 edge and her second goal inside of a 20 second span.
Beverly righted itself with a special teams goal of its own with just 1:37 left in the middle stanza. Working the top of the umbrella, Papamehail (a senior captain) found sophomore Bradie Arnold open at the circle. Arnold uncorked a quick shot that made its way through traffic and lit the lamp to make it 2-1 after two.
Though the Panther power play wound up 1-for-5 on the night, the unit had a lot of possession and put a lot of pressure on Cardinal goalie Felix Goeckel. Freshman Morgan Linskey did an excellent job quarterbacking the power play from the blue line.
"She's a good player," Lampert said of Linskey. "The power play did a lot of nice things. We put in a lot of work on it."
Greenleaf nearly scored shorthanded on a breakaway in the second period and freshman Meredith Johnston also had a nice scoring chance denied by Goeckel. Beverly netminder Megan McGinnity finished with 29 saves and young defensemen Caroline Horn and Ashley Freitas played well in front of her.
Pope Francis 3, Beverly 1
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Pope Francis;0;2;1;3
Beverly;0;1;0;1
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: PF, Ivorie Arguin (Kaitlyn Ondrick), ppg, 4:01; PF, Arguin (Lila Roche), 4:21; B, Bradie Arnold (Sadie Papamechail), ppg, 13:47.
Third period: PF, Eleanor Jacoby (Cameron Rogowski), 9:36.
Saves: PF, Felix Goeckel 15; B, Megan McGinnity 29.
Records: PF, 4-3-1; B, 7-2-0.