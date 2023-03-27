UESDAY, March 28
DAY EDITOR: John
NIGHT EDITOR: Joel
COPS: Buck
Page 1
-
news lead
230328-news-housing -- Gov. Maura Healey is set to testify Monday on her plan to shake up the executive branch as part of a broader effort to build more housing. Christian
PHOTO: AP or SHNS
-
centerpiece
230328-news-spitfire -- New restaurant Spitfire Tacos to set up shop at former Salem Lowe in the Willows. Dustin
PHOTOS: Paul B shooting
-
off lead
230328-news-mccrash -- Man critically injured in motorcycle crash. Julie, 8"
-
secondary art
230328-news-salelection -- Last advance on Salem preliminary election. Where to vote, etc, go to salemnews.com for results Tuesday night. Dustin
PHOTOS: Collage of headshots
-
230328-news-dangerousness -- State prosecutors are still relying heavily on pretrial detention “dangerousness" hearings to keep suspects locked up ahead of trial, with the majority of the requests being made in Essex County courts, according to newly released state data. Christian, 32"
------------------------------------
Page 4 -- JUMPS/LOCAL
230328-news-coplogs -- Buck
230328-news-xxxx -- Charges dropped in case because couldn't get witness to testify. Julie