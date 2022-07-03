MONDAY, July 4
NIGHT EDITOR: Joel
COPS: Buck
Page 1
reader
220704-news-bparking -- City proposes parking changes ahead of waterfront restaurant in Beverly. Paul, 22"
PHOTO: 1 related
-
news lead
220704-news-guncontrol -- The Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning New York’s concealed carry laws could spur similar legal challenges in Massachusetts, which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country. Christian, 40"
w/ REFER -- Nation wrestles with individual rights vs. gun safety. Page 3
-
centerpiece
220704-news-salemfourth -- Salem hosts return of July 4 celebration at Derby Wharf. Caroline
PHOTOS: Jaime shooting
-
220704-news-1965murder -- Convicted killer wins a fourth chance at parole in 1965 murder. Julie, 40"
PHOTOS: 2 related (NOT FOR PRINT)
-
220704-news-pelectricrates -- Peabody light plant raises rates for first time since 2012. Caroline, 14"
-------------------------------------
Pages 2, 6 -- JUMPS (186 inches)
220701-news-fakepill -- Vincent Fatz Caruso sentencing hearing in federal court. Julie, 26" (posted)
PHOTO: 1 related
220704-news-hogandeath -- Ex-Hogan Center employee scheduled to appear for detention hearing Thursday. Julie, 15"
---
Page 3 -- NATION (72 inches)
220704-news-gunspart1 -- CNHI gun culture part 1. 49"
PHOTOS: 2 related
ON THE WEB: 2nd Amendment interpretation central to national debate (part 2 story in BLOX)
---
Pages 4, 7 -- OBITS/RECORD (186 inches)
150 inches of obits anticipated
220704-news-coplogs -- Buck
220704-news-briefs -
---
Page 5 -- OPINION
---
Pages 9-11 -- SPORTS
---
Page 13 -- LOCAL/ENTERTAINMENT (86 inches)
220701-news-coviddeal -- Plea agreement for Wenham man on PPP fraud. Julie, 17"
Abby, Bridge, Horoscope, WonderWord
---
Page 16 -- BACK PAGE
220704-news-pal 14 inches with art
220704-news-gerrymandering 45 inches with art ( end cut)