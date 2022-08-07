MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Page 9

*

220805-spt-sjpusalacrosse -- Three St. John's Prep players take part in exclusive USA Lacrosse training for top 100 players in the country, Phil

PHOTOS: attached; use shot of all three boys at the National Camp in Maryland together out front 

*

220808-spt-readingthegreens -- Reading The Greens local golf column, Gary Larrabee

PHOTO: column mugshot of Larrabee attached

*

220806-spt-marcturiano -- Marc Turiano chosen as new Hamilton-Wenham girls volleyball coach, Avonlea

PHOTOS: two attached

*

220806-spt-francoeur -- Ex-St. John's Prep golf star Chris Francoeur has a chance to turn professional, Kyle Gaudette

PHOTOS: attached

*

Chris Bourque number retired by Hershey?

*

*

Page 10

220808-spt-redsox -- Red Sox wrap up road trip in Kansas City, Mac

PHOTO: attached

*

Lacrosse story jump, with attached photos of Jimmy Ayers and Jake Vana here with jump

*

Turiano story jump

*

Francoeur story jump

*

220808-spt-sked -- Local sports schedule

*

Page 11 (1/2 page)

220808-spt-patriots -- Remembrances of Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour

PHOTO: attached

*

Reading The Greens story jump

*

*

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you