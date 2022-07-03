MONDAY, JULY 4
Page 9
220704-spt-JoeZMVP -- Salem News 2022 Baseball Player of the Year: Joe Zamejtis, Danvers -- Goes across top of page, follow all-star format
PHOTO: use headshot of Zamejtis here
*
220704-spt-middletonboxing -- Story on boxing gym in Middleton where local standout trains, Nick
PHOTOS: Jim shots related (lead art on page)
*
220702-spt-andysilvermanjimmontgomery -- Beverly's Andy Silverman talks about his former UMaine hockey teammate, Jim Montgomery, being selected as the Bruins new head coach, Phil
PHOTO: Related
*
220704-spt-readingthegreens -- Reading The Greens local golf column, Gary Larrabee
PHOTO: use Larrabee's 2022 mugshot
*
220704-spt-redsox -- Red Sox at Cubs, Mac Cerullo
PHOTO: AP
Page 10
220704-spt-baseballallstarsprint -- 2022 Salem News Baseball all-star team
PHOTOS: headshots of all the all-stars attached
*
*
*
*
*
Page 11
*Front page jumps
*
220704-spt-roundup-- Short weekend area roundup, Willie
PHOTOS:
*
220704-spt-sked -- Local sports schedule