MONDAY, Aug. 28
DAY EDITOR: Andrea, 2713, 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: Chris, 2225
COPS: Buck
OFF: John, Dustin
---
Page 1
Tease to Sports, P9
--
lede
230828-news-recall -(4.0)- Elected officials from the governor down to county clerks could be recalled by a vote of the citizenry under a proposed constitutional amendment being eyed for the 2026 ballot. CHRISTIAN, 35 inches
---
secondary
230828-news-studentdeath -(4.0)- Essex Tech student killed in crash remembered as 'wonderful son, brother and friend', CAROLINE, 22 inches with MUGSHOT
--
centerpiece
230828-news-kingsbeach -(3.0)- Save King's Beach" group looks to improve water quality for all beach-goers, MIKE, 39 inches
PHOTOS: lots related
--
downpage
230828-news-gamblingarrest -(3.0)- Arrest made in gambling ring run by former congressman's brothers-in-law. PAUL, 22 inches
-
downpage
230828-news-March-on-Washington, 5th Ld-Writethru -(4.0)-Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary, AP, 36 inches
MUST, REFER: To graphic on Page A6
PHOTOS: Related
---
Pages 2, 7-- JUMPS/obit r/over (167 inches)
p2-100 inches; p7- 65 inches
PAGE 3- LOCAL (COLOR; 30 inches)
230828-news-peabodydogattack -(4.0)-A dog attacked its two owners Thursday night before a police, CAROLINE, 8 inches
230828-news-kerans -(4.0)- state rep holding office hours, STAFF, 8 inches
Briefs
---
Pages 4-5 -- OBITS/RECORD
Obit spill can go on p18
230828-news-coplogs -- Buck
---
Page 6 -- MLK PAGE
GRAPHIC ONLY, REMOVE TOPPER: Mags://NewsHub Favorites/Graphics/Graphics Live/0828 MLK speech.idms
Story below graphic -- 230828-news-March on Washington-Biden, 5th Ld-Writethru -(4.0)-Biden and Harris will meet with King's family on the March on Washington's 60th anniversary, AP, 21 inches
---
Page 8- FULL-PAGE COLOR AD
--
Pages 9, 10, 11 -- SPORTS
---
Page 12 -- LOCAL (25 inches)
230828-news-galvin -(4.0) - The state's highest court has sided with Secretary of State Bill Galvin in a lawsuit challenging whether he has the right to set strict fiduciary rules for broker-dealers who operate in the state. CHRISTIAN, 23 inches with mugsghot
--
PAGE 14--OPINION
EDIT: 230828-news-edit -(4.0)- Homelessness -- a shared problem -- needs a universal solution, 22 inches
CARTOON: 230828-news-cartoon -(4.0)- Bell on Trump mugshot
COLUMN: 230828-opin-shribman -(4.0)- Campaign drama isn't limited to one stage, 38 inches with SHRIBMAN mugshot snippet
LETTERS: 230828-news-west -(4.0)- Moulton and China: Doing the work, 4 inches; 230828-news-coulbourn -(4.0)- We need to stand up for democracy, 12 inches;
---
PAGE 15 -- ENTERTAINMENT
Abby, Bridge, Horoscope, WonderWord
---
Pages 15, 16 -- CLASS
---
Page 17 -- COMICS
---
Page 18 -- BACK PAGE/OBIT SPILL (100 inches)
230828-news-schooner advance -(4.0) - schooner festival is coming labor day weekend, GAIL, 35 inches
PHOTOS: must - 400+ sig snippet; vertical photo of Ernestina- Morrissey
230828-news-fireworks fundraising --(4.0)- Fireworks crew donate to Sept. 2 show, issue challenge for $10K still needed, GAIL, 14 inches
with READER BOX, 400+ sig pic (photo is web only)
Filler: story from NT or ET
230828-news-indoormold Nonprofits fight indoor mold; 13 inches w/o photos
230828-news-bostonhomeless Boston officials disclose plan for homeless; 16 inches w/three photos
230828-news-bostonshooting Caribbean Festival shooting; 11 inches, no photos
230828-news-farmchecks Flooded farmers to receive state checks; 14 inches, no photos
230828-news-sheriffgrads New class of Essex County Sheriff's Dept.; 14 inches, one photo
-