SALEM — Allana Roy was 19, hanging out with a friend in an idle car on Berkeley Street in Lawrence, when another vehicle approached from behind and stopped next to them, front windows lined up precisely.
Roy's memory of what happened next is fractured. It conflicts in 2023 with what she remembered immediately after becoming injured, two narratives surrounding the same incident: the unexplained drive-by shooting of a car on March 25, 2017.
The suspect in that incident — 27-year-old Brian Brito — is accused of carrying out that shooting, as well as the fatal shooting of a man in Lynn and the rape and armed robbery of a North Andover convenience store clerk. Those incidents occurred five hours apart, two days later on March 27. Brito has admitted involvement and plead not guilty by reason of insanity to charges stemming from all three sets of crimes.
For the March 25 shooting, in 2017, Roy said she could remember the person in the other car pointing at her and her friend, who was sitting next to her in the driver seat. When speaking to police at the time, she was fresh out of surgery, where an operation removed a bullet that struck her in the head, squarely between her eyebrows. At the time, she said, she couldn't recall seeing anything in his hands, and further said that she "couldn't see that far."
Six years later, testifying in court on Wednesday, she recalled the suspect was holding a gun and pointing it right at her and the vehicle's owner, Qyanna Simpson. But she couldn't recall anything about the interview with police two days after her traumatic brain injury.
The court cleared the jury from the room and, still in session but without jurors present, played an extended portion of Roy's first interview with police in attempts to help her with her memory.
"Just listen to the rest," Judge Jeffrey Karp instructed Roy. "You'll be asked, at the end, 'do you remember any of this conversation with the detective?' We're just trying to figure out if you even remember parts of it."
Several minutes of Roy's interview were played back, after which Karp asked her if she remembered the conversation she just heard.
"No, I really don't," she said, shaking her head and looking back at the judge. "My story, now that it's been a while... it's completely different."
"Someone in a mask"
What Roy does remember today is more than what she remembered immediately after sustaining and surviving an often fatal head injury.
She recalled waiting outside her then-boyfriend's apartment when a car pulled up alongside the one she was in, she testified Wednesday. She looked to her left, past Simpson in the driver seat, and saw "someone in a mask just pointing a gun at me."
"I didn't register it. I was really confused," Roy said. "I told Qyanna... said, 'look, someone is robbing us in the car.' ... I was confused and went to message Gabriel. I was leaning forward to message him, sat back... and that's when he shot me in the face."
Today, Roy is blind in her right eye. Immediately after being shot, however, she didn't feel anything. She just knew she couldn't see clearly. She managed to fire up Snapchat, a popular social media platform and mobile app, and shot a live video displaying her injury.
That video was played in court Wednesday. In it, a panicking woman can be heard off camera, yelling "I'm at a McDonalds on Jackson Street. I just got shot." Roy's posture was slanted and she seemed lethargic, with a single stream of blood running down the center of her face from a clearly visible and open wound in-between her eyebrows.
"Ms. Roy, did you recognize the other voice that was just in the video?" asked Maria Markos, representing the Commonwealth.
"Yes," Roy said. "It was Qyanna."
Roy testified that she hasn't talked to Simpson since. Simpson, for her part, was struck by a bullet that punched through the driver-side door and into her hip - her body stopping a projectile that was never recovered for evidence, witness testimony has indicated. It remains unclear whether the bullet is still in her body today.
Simpson will be called to testify Thursday morning, after which a jury viewing has been scheduled to visit the three scenes tied to the case. Further testimony is expected Tuesday, after the long Memorial Day weekend, but the estimated three-weeks trial is moving faster than anticipated.
Simpson's voice echoed throughout the courtroom twice on Wednesday. After Roy's Snapchat video was played, so too was Simpson's call to 911, which came after the panicked driver drove close to 2,000 feet from where they were shot to where they stopped to await emergency personnel: a nearby McDonald's parking lot.
"We just got shot! We just got shot!" yelled Simpson, while still driving at the time. A dispatcher asks where they were, to which she quickly answered "I don't know. I'm driving. We're on Jackson Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts. ... We have two victims, me and my friend."
"And you both got shot?" dispatch asked. "Where is the assailant?"
"What?" asked Simpson.
"Where's the person who shot you?" he asked, after which he said, "don't hang up. I'm getting on the phone with Lawrence."
"I'm going to send you folks out"
In cross examination, defense attorney John "Jack" Cunha focused heavily on the differences in Roy's testimony from 2017 to 2023. He highlighted her comments to a police detective two days after the shooting, where she twice said she couldn't see a gun.
"That was right after the surgery," Roy said, "and I don't remember much after that and all. I was still recovering from getting shot."
"I understand," Cunha said. Moments later, he turned to the recording of Roy's interview from 2017, where she said she didn't see a gun because she "couldn't see that far."
Karp quickly got up from his chair, saying "objection" and telling Cunha to stop playing the audio. He then called for a sidebar and spoke to all attorneys under the protection of white noise. After a brief conversation, the white noise ended and Karp turned to the jury.
"Folks," he said, "I'm going to send you folks out for a few moments. I need to take care of a legal matter with counsel, outside of your presence."