PEOPLE
Yalile Maldonado has been appointed to the Salem State University Board of Trustees by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Maldonado currently serves as an adolescent social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Chelsea. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology in from Salem State in 2009 before completing her Master of Social Work at Salem State in 2020. As a Salem State University Trustee, Ms. Maldonado serves on the Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee and the Risk Management and Audit Committee. She was sworn in as a Board member on September 13, 2021.
MILESTONES
Rebel Coffee & Creamery will be opening in the old Esposito Bakery space on 16 Maple Street in Danvers. The brand concept was developed by the shop's three partners— Peter Capalbo, former owner and chef at Tryst restaurant in Beverly, Andrew Mahoney, one of the co-founders of Atomic Coffee Roasters, and Manny Janard, former co-owner of Verizon's Freedom Communications franchise stores in Beverly.
GIVING
Salem State University has received a $3 million grant from Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to establish a national university network for digital ethnic studies in an effort to ensure that the voices and stories of underrepresented populations are heard in an increasingly digital world. The creation of the Digital Ethnic Futures Consortium (DEFCon) will be led by Roopika Risam, PhD, of Salem State University, where she serves as chair of secondary and higher education, professor of English and higher education, faculty fellow for Digital Library Initiatives, and coordinator of the graduate certificate in Digital Studies.