People
Laura M. Marlin of Swampscott has joined the Law Offices of Lausier & Lausier in Marblehead, where she focuses on estate planning, probate and estate administration, and real estate law. Marlin spent 15 years in public service before entering private practice in 2014. She previously served as assistant attorney general and deputy chief of staff in the state Attorney General’s Office, commissioner of the state Department of Labor Standards and first deputy auditor of the State Auditor’s office. She is a former board member of Girls Inc. in Lynn and volunteers with Boston Outrigger Racing Association to provide recreational and mentoring opportunities with Plummer Youth Promise. Marlin is also an active Rotary Club member.
Susan Hauck of Marblehead is the newest member of the Marblehead Rotary Club. The development director for Marblehead Community Charter Public School, Hauck has worked in the nonprofit sector serving youth-focused organizations for the last 20 years. A longtime volunteer, she has served on the Cultural Council, Marblehead Family Fund, Junior Aid Society, TeamUp speaker series and as a PTO and School Advisory Committee member.
Jean Woodley has joined Hancock Associates, a land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services firm with an office in Danvers, as accounts receivable manager. She is responsible for preparing monthly billing, contract management, project review, project reconciliation and coordination with project managers.
Caroline Niederpruem and Margaret Graves have joined the residential architecture department at SV Design, an architectural and design firm in Beverly.
Milestones
Single Source Marketing of Peabody has been named the agency of record for The Registry and their advisory practice branch, Registry Advisory Services. Single Source will be responsible for developing and executing The Registry’s strategic marketing plan including digital advertising, social media, public relations and collateral, and will serve as a strategic partner for all marketing related activities.
Newsweek Magazine has named the Recovery Centers of America at Danvers as a Top Tier Addiction Treatment Providers in Massachusetts. The ranking was performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics data and industry ranking company. The evaluation included a reputation survey and accreditation score by SAMHSA.