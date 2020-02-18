IPSWICH — First Ipswich Bank is now officially Brookline Bank.
The merger between the two institutions — which involved First Ipswich Bank's six branches on the North Shore and Cape Ann — was completed Tuesday, according to an announcement from Brookline Bank.
They say the transition won't have too much affect on customers, since First Ipswich was initially acquired by Brookline Bancorp in 2011. At that time, the two banks' systems, products, services and approach to banking "became virtually identical," even though First Ipswich continued to operate under its own name.
Bank officials did stress last fall, however, that the merger will give First Ipswich customers access now to an additional 25 branches in Greater Boston.
First Ipswich underwent a period of rapid expansion from 2000 to 2004 and had about 15 branches, including locations in Beverly, Boston and Cambridge, as well as in-store branches in Walmart stores in Manchester, Newington and Salem, New Hampshire.
The bank had a dramatic downsizing before it was sold to Brookline Bank in 2011. When the merger was announced in the fall, First Ipswich had assets of $450 million, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, compared to Brookline Bank's $4.8 billion.
“We have been working closely with First Ipswich Bank’s team members for the past nine years under the Brookline Bancorp umbrella and are excited to move forward together now that they are officially part of Brookline Bank,” said Darryl Fess, president and CEO of Brookline Bank, in Tuesday's announcement.
Fess, noting his bank was founded in 1871, said the two institutions shared a "deep heritage of serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in our communities." First Ipswich was originally known as the First National Bank of Ipswich when it was established in 1892.
Brookline Bank also says the merger won't affect staffing at the six branches, which are located in Ipswich, Danvers, Gloucester, Essex, Rowley and Newburyport.
Brookline Bancorp, which is headquartered in Brookline, will now have more than 30 locations serving Greater Boston and the North Shore.
