Fracking pioneer files for bankruptcy protection

FILE - In this April 23, 2010, file photo, workers move a section of well casing into place at a Chesapeake Energy natural gas well site near Burlington, Pa., in Bradford County. Chesapeake Energy, a shale drilling pioneer that helped to turn the United States into a global energy powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Oklahoma City-based company said Sunday, June 28, 2020, that it was a necessary decision given its debt. Its debt load is currently nearing $9 billion. (AP Photo/Ralph Wilson, File)