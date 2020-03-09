GLOUCESTER — After being closed for more than four months, a popular pizzeria is rolling out the dough and heating up the oven once again.
Mike’s Place, at 8 Railroad Ave., reopened Friday under the new management of Jamal Khan.
“We have been trying to reopen for the past three or four months,” Khan explained. “When a restaurant is closed for more than a month, you have to do all of the inspections again and do all of the licenses again.”
The pizzeria abruptly closed in early November, announcing its end with a paper sign that read “Sorry! We are closed” in black marker.
Khan said Mike’s was supposed to open two months ago, but the inspections and cleanup from the previous owner took longer than expected.
“I basically worked two weeks inside just to clean up, just to get rid of the smell and get rid of all of the junk,” he said, explaining that there had been food in the freezer that expired and left a bad smell.
Khan credits a legal issue with the former owner, Mohammad Javed, to be another cause of the pizzeria’s delayed reopening.
“I don’t want to get into it because it is a little bit personal,” he explained.
Michael Parianos had founded Mike’s Place in Gloucester in 2000 and sold it a dozen years later to a corporation partially controlled by Mohammad Alam. Parianos would go on to focus on other restaurants he owned, including Mike’s Pizzeria in Beverly.
Alam owned the Railroad Avenue restaurant until 2018, when Javed took over after a legal dispute.
Khan had worked at Mike’s when it was owned by Alam. However, when Alam sold it to Javed, Khan left after two weeks.
As Khan has taken on the role of manager at the reopened pizzeria, Alam is back in the position of owner of the Railroad Avenue restaurant.
With a complicated history behind them, Khan is hopeful for a better future for Mike’s.
“We would get complaints about the customer service and the delivery was a little late because they were busy, but they never complained about the food. Never,” Khan said about the old Mike’s Place.
“We want to have better quality food than the previous owner, for sure,” he continued.
As the clock struck noon on Friday, Gloucester residents Rogelio and Emmanuel Jimenez walked into the newly re-opened pizzeria, ordered a large pizza and sat down at a nearby table.
Rogelio’s favorite food at the restaurant is pizza.
“It is good,” he said.
Jimenez agreed, but added that he likes his pies with pepperoni.
For former employee Erick Corpi, the return of Mike’s means the return of something great.
“No matter what has been here — whether it was Lenny’s, old Mike’s, new Mike’s, recent Mike’s, all Mike’s — it has always been a staple of town and we are happy to try and get everything back to the people,” said Corpi, who now delivers Mike’s food all over Cape Ann through his company Delivery Shark.
While his favorite thing at Mike’s is off the menu — a grilled chicken with lettuce, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, and honey mustard — he also loves the roast beef and spinach feta calzone.
“There is no place else in town where you have been that is like this,” Corpi emphasized. “This is almost like being at home.”
Correspondent Eric Convey contributed to this report.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@salemnews.com.
