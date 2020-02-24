PEABODY — Members of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce's Young Entrepreneurs Academy recently got to hear first-hand what it takes to be a CEO.
The event, held Feb. 12 at the Springhill Suites by Marriott Boston Peabody, was moderated by PACC/YEA! Program Director Maria Terris and featured Peabody Wealth Advisors President Michael Murray, MRG Construction Management President Matt Genzale, and Diabetic Dabs CEO Liz Sacco.
The 13 YEA! students, ages 12-18, asked the CEOs a number of questions designed to help them prepare to launch their own businesses May 9 at the YEA! Tradeshow at the Northshore Mall.
The middle- and high-school students also each had the chance to practice their business "elevator pitches" with chamber members.
Participating students hailed from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Marblehead High School and Swampscott Middle School, among others.
