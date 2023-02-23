BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill said Wednesday that the city is opposed to the plan by a developer to build apartments on top of the MBTA parking garage.
Cahill said the proposal to build 70 apartments above the garage does not meet the city’s zoning regulations because it does not provide any parking. He said he would oppose any plan to provide parking spaces for residents inside the garage.
“The thought that they would take more spaces away from the public in a public garage, that doesn’t make sense to us,” Cahill said.
Barnat Development has filed plans with the city to build three stories of apartments on top of the garage as part of a $1 million lease agreement with the MBTA that gave the company the ground and air rights next to and above the garage. The company built the six-story Holmes Beverly apartment building in front of the garage in 2018, and last month filed plans with the city to build “Holmes Phase II” on top of the garage.
Cahill said Barnat’s plan would provide more housing near the train station, which the city generally supports. But he said the city does not permit new residential developments that don’t include parking.
“Housing without parking is not something that’s allowed in our zoning regulations,” he said.
Asked about Cahill’s comments, Barnat Development President Sarah Barnat said in an email that the MBTA garage “has the capacity to meet the demand of shared resident, retail, restaurant and commuter uses.”
An MBTA spokesman said data collected before the pandemic showed the Beverly garage, which has 494 spaces, usually reached 100% capacity by around 8:30 a.m. The post-pandemic utilization has been around 50%, he said.
Barnet Development already leases 70 spaces in the garage for the current Holmes Beverly apartment building. The company pays the MBTA $127,000 per year to lease those spaces.
Former Mayor Bill Scanlon is also speaking out against Barnat’s plan. In an email to The Salem News, Scanlon said apartments above the garage were never part of the plan when he was involved in efforts to get the garage built.
Scanlon said when the garage was being designed in 2010, he was told by project architects that the structure’s foundation and skeleton would be built strongly enough to support several additional floors of parking in the future if needed. But the idea of apartments was never discussed, he said.
Scanlon said the city should “put a stop” to what he called a “totally regressive project.”
“If residential units are built above the existing garage that action will cause millions of dollars of previously invested public funds intended for the public good to have been totally wasted while simultaneously worsening the very problems the public investment had been made to improve,” Scanlon said in an email.
The garage, which Scanlon and other city officials had sought for years, opened in 2014 next to the Beverly train depot. Scanlon said the two main reasons for building it were to get cars off the highway by encouraging communters to take the train to Boston, and to bring people into downtown Beverly and stimulate local businesses. The city, in fact, contributed to the cost of the garage at the MBTA’s request, he said.
“There was never a word said or thought about residential units over the garage,” Scanlon said.
Three years after the garage opened, the MBTA signed a $1 million lease with Barnat Development for the ground and air rights around the garage.
The MBTA said the decision to lease out the air rights for apartments squares with its support of transit-oriented housing that encourages the use of transportation. The agency said “several thousand” market-rate and affordable housing units have been developed on MBTA property and have “contributed positively” to host communities.
But Scanlon called the MBTA’s decision to lease the air rights “incredibly shortsighted.” He said building apartments there will eliminate the opportunity to build more parking at a far lower per-space cost than the original garage. He said the extra cost of building the garage sturdily enough to support additional levels increased the construction cost that was paid by taxpayers, a cost that will now benefit a private developer.
Scanlon also said the apartments would create the “unnecessary nightmare” of finding addtional parking spaces for the new residents.
“The commuters who would otherwise visit and spend in Beverly on their way to and from work each day will be stuck in traffic on the highways during rush hour,” he said.
Barnat is scheduled to present the project during the Ward 2 Civic Association meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beverly Public Library. The Planning Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal on Tuesday, March 7, at City Hall.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.