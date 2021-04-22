It’s official: the Danvers High girls volleyball team has completed their second straight undefeated regular season campaign.
With a 3-0 victory over Marblehead on the road Thursday morning, the Falcons put the final stamps on a perfect 15-0 run this Fall 2. In addition, they secured their sixth consecutive Northeastern Conference title in the process.
The final set scores against the Magicians read 25-22, 25-10, 25-18, marking the Falcons ninth sweep of the year. In total, Danvers dropped just six sets all season and was never pushed to the brink with a five-set thriller.
“Going undefeated in back to back seasons was definitely a feat for these seniors, especially with the way they led our program for the last two years,” said Danvers head coach George LeVasseur. “They really take it to heart so when looking at the end of the season, not playing for a state title is tough, but being undefeated for the regular season in back to back years definitely meant a lot. There was clear emotion on that floor at the end of the the third set.”
In the fall of 2019, the last normal volleyball campaign prior to this makeshift Fall 2 season, the Falcons went 20-0 in the regular season and won five more matches before falling in the Division 2 state final to Canton. LeVasseur now boasts a career record of 122-40 in Onion Town, with nearly half of those defeats coming in the program’s first season over eight years ago.
Despite his individual success, LeVasseur was quick to credit his players for leading the way and getting the job done — particularly his four seniors Carly Goodhue, Lily Eldridge, Megan Murphy and Shayla Saad.
In Thursday’s season finale against Marblehead — a match LeVasseur called his team’s best defensive performance of the year — Goodhue finished with 15 digs and 10 kills, Eldridge had 28 assists, Murphy had 12 kills and four blocks and Saad had five kills and three aces.
On the season, Goodhue led the way with a team-best 165 total kills and 104 digs; Eldridge finished with a whopping 358 assists, by far the most on the team; Murphy had 115 kills, a team-best 63 aces and a team-best 42 blocks; and Saad wound up with 50 kills, 21 aces and 32 blocks.
Collectively, the tightknit Danvers’ senior class displayed leadership, poise, aggressiveness and a will to win throughout their illustrious careers.
“Thankfully the seniors left the program in a great state,” said LeVasseur. “You want to come into a program and better that program throughout the four years and they’ve certainly done that. They’ve maintained the culture and helped prepare the girls in this Fall 2 season for what’s coming in the fall. There’s a lot of talent coming up through the ranks and we’re excited to move forward.”
As they waive goodbye to a stellar senior class, the Falcons will now lean on talented girls such as juniors Tess Vontzalides and Alexia Simpson, sophomores Ava Newton, Emma Callahan and Maxine Lapine, and a slew of underclassmen coming up through the JV program to keep the train rolling.
The Danvers girls volleyball program has been utterly dominant over the past four years, highlighted by a pair of undefeated regular seasons in each of the past two campaigns. Here's a look at some of the more staggering numbers from the improbable run.
76 — Consecutive wins in Northeastern Conference play
35 — The Falcons current regular season win streak (they also went unbeaten at 20-0 in 2019)
15 — Number of wins without a loss this season, capped off by Thursday's sweep of Marblehead
6 — Consecutive Northeastern Conference regular season titles
5 — The number of sets the Falcons dropped this season, with no match going more than four sets.
.918 — The senior class's win percentage over their four years at Danvers. Carly Goodhue, Lily Eldridge, Megan Murphy and Shayla Saad went 78-7 during that span.