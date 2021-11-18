Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley visits Beverly on Oct. 17 to celebrate Mass in honor of the 150th anniversary of Saint Mary Star of the Sea Parish and 150 years of Catholicism in Beverly. Current and prior priests of the Beverly Catholic Collaborative joined him on the altar. From left: Rev. David Barnes, Rev. Guy Sciacca, Rev. Rick Beaulieu, Rev. David Michael, Deacon Michael Joens, Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Deacon Patrick O’Connor, seminarian Dong Pham, and Rev. Paul Wargovich.