Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley was welcomed to Saint Mary Star of the Sea Parish on Oct. 17 by the members of the Beverly Catholic Collaborative community.
The cardinal celebrated a special Mass commemorating the 150th anniversary of the parish’s founding and 150 years of Catholicism in Beverly. The Beverly Catholic Collaborative is comprised of Saint Mary Star of the Sea, St. John the Evangelist and St. Margaret of Scotland.
Current and prior priests of the Beverly Catholic community joined the cardinal as concelebrants of the Mass, during which the choirs from all three churches joined together in song. Prior to the conclusion of Mass, O’Malley presented St. Mary’s Parish with a papal blessing from the Vatican in recognition of the milestone anniversary.
Welcoming the cardinal to the church, The Rev. David Michael, pastor of the Beverly Catholic Collaborative, noted that parishioners had been planning to hold an anniversary celebration in 2020, based on the date of the first public Mass in Beverly, at the first St. Mary church on July 23, 1870. When that proposed celebration was postponed due to the pandemic, they realized that the actual founding of the parish as a canonical entity on Oct. 16, 1871, allowed for a second option to mark the 150th anniversary.
“In other words, we outsmarted the pandemic,” he said. “And the fact that you, your Eminence, are able to be with us on this date so close to the original founding of the parish is a blessing for all of the Beverly Catholic community.”
“One-hundred-and-fifty years ago, a new Catholic parish was formally established here,” Michael said.
“We might ask what our forebears in faith were holding in their hearts and minds as they looked into an unknown future at a time when so many challenges and changes were at work in their own lives, and in the church and in the world? What were their hopes and dreams and concerns — for themselves? For their children and loved ones? For this parish and their new community of faith? One thing we know for sure – and it should fill us with great hope – is that they came to the same place to which we come. They came here to the altar of the Lord. They came to the Eucharist and to the other sacraments. They came here for instruction in the ways of faith and they came here to live the life of Christian charity. They came to the Risen Lord who is with us — their Lord and our Lord.”
Following the Mass, the Collaborative held a brunch at Danversport to continue the celebration.