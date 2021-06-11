SALEM — Local historians held a celebration of life Thursday morning that was 329 years in the making.
History Alive, a Salem non-profit organization that retells local history through theater, and The Petticoat Pages held a remembrance for the victims of the Salem Witch Trials on Thursday morning at the city's downtown Witch Trials memorial. The date marks the moment Bridget Bishop, the first of 19 executed for witchcraft in the Trials, was hanged at Proctor's Ledge, and it was held at 10 a.m. to coincide with the likely time she would've been hung based on historical records.
Though the historians weren't there to just honor Bishop. Through Bishop, they represented all 25 who died in the Trials, including 19 who were hanged, five who died in prison, and one who was pressed to death for not entering a plea on his charges.
"She was the first, but it would be a disservice to not remember everyone who followed her fate," said Jennifer Emerson, founder of the Petticoat Pages. "To that end, we have a floral tribute specifically for them that will be placed."
The ceremony detailed Bishop's story and read documents connected to her involvement in the Trials, including her execution order, as tourists passing by the monument stopped to watch. Toward the end, bundles of herbs were placed on each stone at the Witch Trials memorial while each name of an executed victim was read aloud. The names of those who died in prison were also acknowledged.
But the day was about the Witch Trials' first victim more than any other. She stood alone, as she did on the date of her execution — all other executions, other than that of the pressing death of Giles Corey, were done in groups.
Emerson added that Bishop was a victim of domestic abuse, further cementing the need to honor her.
"One of the things we wanted to highlight, not only on Bridget but several people involved in the hysteria, was that she was a survivor of domestic abuse, and that's something we're unfortunately still dealing with in modern times," Emerson said. "Making a connection — no matter how horrible it may be — with the past and present, we hope, will inspire action."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||