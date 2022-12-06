Abby Beville made history recently by becoming the first Covenant Christian Academy student to sign a letter of intent to compete at a Division 1 college.
The South Hamilton resident will continue her track career at Elon University in North Carolina. The distance runner has been a member of the New England Elite program for the last four years and was heavily recruited.
Beville, whose final choices came down to Elon, Providence College, and Boston University, added to her already impressive running resume this past weekend when she won the 5000 meter at the AAU National Cross Country Championships in Tennessee in a time of 18:55.
"I went to Elon for my official visit in September and loved both the school and the coaches," said Beville, an exellent student who also wanted a strong academic program in college. "I'll run all three seasons, but my favorite is outdoor track. I'll probably do the steeple chase in college."
Elon, a private Division 1 school, competes in Colonial Athletic Association.
Beville began running when she was in middle school, and once she joined NE Elite her times began to drop rapidly.
She is a three-time All American, taking first place in the distance medley relay, second as a member of the 4xmile team, and third in the 4x800 relay last March at the Adidas National Indoor championships in Virginia.
She recorded a fast 5:10 mile time at the New Balance Nationals at the Armory in New York City last March, and in February ran her fastest mile time of 5:08 to qualify for the Rising Stars national event in NYC.
It was in February, 2022 that Beville turned in her personal best time of 10:27 in the 3000 meter for ages 17-18 to qualify for the Championship 2-mile division at New Balance Nationals.
Last December she finished fifth for ages 17-18, which earned Beville an All-American title at the AAU Cross Country National in North Carolina after winning the 15-18 girls class at the USATF New Englands.
"We are so proud of Abby and look forward to watching her compete next winter," said Covenant Christian Academy athletic director Marc Gorgenyi.
"The school has been extremely supportive," Beville noted. "The teachers all understand when I go to these big races, and having their support is awesome. They know they don't have a program here to meet my needs.
"My goal is to break five minutes in the mile indoors this year, and I think it can be done."
Beville started out at Hamilton-Wenham Regional HS her freshman and sophomore years before transferring to CCA, a private school in Peabody, during COVID-19. She is happy that she did, and intends to major in business at Elon.