Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s court system, long bound by centuries of tradition, did its best to adapt, issuing temporary orders allowing once-unheard of things like remote court hearings and trials, electronic filing, and even excusing defendants from routine pre-trial proceedings.
But many of the changes could become permanent, at least in some form, Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said in her first “State of the Judiciary” address on Oct. 26, where she also focused on another crisis in the justice system.
“We also need to do more to fight another kind of virus that has affected our court system for far too long, the problem of racial and ethnic inequities,” Budd told viewers of a virtual program presented by the Massachusetts Bar Association.
A history of racial and ethnic disparities in the numbers of people being charged, the length of sentences imposed, and the treatment of lawyers and other professionals of color in the state’s courts are threats to the administration of justice, Budd said.
Budd called the situation, quantified in two recent studies, “no less urgent than dealing with the pandemic.”
“Left unchecked, they will undermine the fundamental principle of equal justice for all,” said Budd, the first Black woman and woman of color to serve as chief justice of the court, which traces its history to 1692 and the aftermath of the Salem Witch Trials.
With “rising vaccination rates and ebbing case counts, we can at least begin to foresee a return to normal court operations in the not-too-distant future,” Budd said.
But what will the new “normal” look like?
“I doubt anyone believes we should go back to the way things were before the pandemic,” said Budd, who grew up in Peabody.
The crisis has created what she called “an extraordinary opportunity” to use “what we’ve learned to make our courts more efficient, more transparent and more responsive to the needs of court users, and more equitable in the treatment of all,” said Budd.
At the same time, she also stressed the importance of not leaving behind those who might lack access to technology or the experience or skill to make effective use of it.
“We will need to sift through the many procedural and technological changes we’ve made in response to the pandemic and think about whether to adopt them permanently, modify them in some way or abandon them,” Budd said.
Budd also took a moment to acknowledge the unexpected passing of former Chief Justice Ralph Gants, a loss still keenly felt by Budd and her fellow justices. “He was such a huge presence in our daily lives,” Budd said. “His energy and can-do spirit buoyed us all during a difficult time.”
She also acknowledged the contributions of Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey, who is retiring, and recently-retired Justice Barbara Lenk, who offered to stay on past her original retirement date following Gants’ death.
Budd pointed to Carey’s work to implement the Eviction Diversion Initiative, something that was in the works prior to the pandemic. She credited that work by Carey and her counterparts in the Housing and District Courts for the fact that “Massachusetts has largely avoided the wave of eviction cases we once feared” after an eviction moratorium ended.
Thomas Bond, the president of the Massachusetts Bar Association, introduced Budd.
He also made a pitch for proposed legislation that would expand electronic filing capacity and public internet access to all state courthouses — something that has been adopted by many courts during the pandemic.
