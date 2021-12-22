BEVERLY — When Jane Raley heard about the availability of free COVID test kits at Lynch Park on Tuesday, she decided it was worth the trip — on foot.
Granted, it was only a short walk for Raley, who lives in downtown Beverly. But the sight of her standing in the drive-through line amid hundreds of cars highlighted the urgency that many residents felt about the rare chance to get a free test kit.
“They’re hard to come by so it was a great opportunity,” Raley said after picking up two test kits at the city’s oceanside park. “It would be silly to pass up, especially because I could walk.”
The city gave out approximately 6,000 of the kits over the course of the day, and night, at Lynch Park, according to Mayor Mike Cahill. Cars were lined up on Ober Street all the way to Lothrop Street at 8:15 a.m., more than an hour-and-a-half before the scheduled 10 a.m. start.
Cahill said the city was able to start 15 minutes early. They were still giving out kits as of 8 p.m., when the event finally ended.
“It’s been a really, really strong response and we had the resources to meet it,” Cahill said just before the event wrapped up.
The rapid antigen home test kits, which can cost about $35 if available at a store, were given away for free. Each test kit contained two tests, made by the company Binax.
Cahill said the city bought about 15,000 kits. He wasn’t sure of the exact cost, but said the city will be reimbursed for the entire cost through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Cahill said the city has also given out about 1,100 test kits to city and school employees, as well as some to seniors at the Senior Center. He said the city might hold another giveaway at Lynch Park, depending on the number of kits remaining. The city is planning to hold some of them back to see how they can best be used as the Omicron variant continues to spread, he said.
A separate supply of test kits provided by the state is being distributed to lower-income neighborhoods in the city, Cahill said.
“We’re trying to make sure we make them available in a way that’s as fair as we can,” he said.
While the line of cars was long early Tuesday, it started moving quickly at 11 a.m., with the vehicles splitting up into five lanes in the parking lot at Lynch Park. Firefighters, police, volunteer nurses, FEMA, and city workers all worked the event.
“It’s flowing really well,” Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Sirois said just before noon. “People are happy and they’re understanding and patient. It’s great that the city was able to purchase these and give them out to our citizens. Everyone’s working together.”
People had to show proof of residency to be eligible. There was a limit of one test kit for individuals and two test kits per household.
“I’m glad we took the step,” Cahill said. “If this helps people to stay safer going into Christmas and New Year’s, that’s been the goal. I’m confident it will.”
Also on the COVID front, the city’s Board of Health voted Tuesday night to require that kids wear masks during all youth programs held indoors, including youth sports. Cahill said the decision is consistent with the requirement for kids to wear masks in school.
“It only makes sense that in these other settings where they’re indoors and gathering in groups for activities that they’re also masked,” Cahill said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.