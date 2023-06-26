As expected, most of the fish that washed up in Salem Harbor last Wednesday have been cleared thanks to the tides, weather, and natural marine predators. As for the fish that still remain, city councilors and the Department of Public Works are actively working on solutions to physically remove the remaining menhaden by raking, composting, and using heavy machinery to move them back out to sea.
“If a truck or bulldozer can't reach the fish, then we'll take other actions like a rake or vacuum to try to push as many of the fish as we can into the ocean,” explained Salem Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen.
According to a statement by the mayor, some waterfront businesses have indicated that they have suffered financially as a result of the smell in the area. Business owners who feel they have been affected should contact the City Solicitor in order to join the city’s potential claim or make a claim with their own legal counsel.
“We haven't heard from specific businesses yet, but if they do need to reach out they should either contact the City Solicitor or their own legal council about how to proceed,” said Lisa Peterson, Mayor Pangallo’s Chief of Staff.
While Salem’s City Solicitor and legal counsel have indicated that a legal claim against the owner of the boat would most likely not succeed, the city is still preparing a claim in the case of any unforeseen costs.
“Whether we will be able to be successful in our claim or not, we are making the claim. And businesses that may have been affected can join us in the claim,” said Cohen.
Mayor Pangallo’s statement re-emphasized how the situation does not pose a threat to public health according to the city’s Health Agent, and city residents will be updated in the event of any potential future health hazards.
This week’s upcoming high wind speeds will most likely help to remove many of the remaining fish out to sea. However, the city is still preparing for a hands-on cleanup effort, even planning to involve Black Earth Compost in order to make use of the nutrients within the leftover menhaden.
“The tide is doing a lot. It's just not enough, and the city is trying to do the rest,” explained Cohen.