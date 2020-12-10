Column: MBTA cuts are a mistake

If we were really serious about creating a sustainable society — sustainable in every sense — one of its key components would be a formidable and first-class mass transit system.
Such a system would be comprised of an extensive network of routes serviced by buses, trolleys, subways, trains and ferries. The network would radiate out like spokes from hub cities to towns and suburbs and regions, but it would also contain sufficient numbers of arcing lines that would cross the spokes to facilitate all sorts of town-to-town and regional housing-to-work-and-shop routes.
The buses, subways and other locomotion in this system would be clean and reliable and run so frequently that their convenience and real-world useability would be obvious to all. And there would be enough equipment and capacity in the system so that each conveyance would offer attractive and unjammed seating for each passenger.
Depending upon the type and location of a given line, fares would vary. Urban bus and subway routes would be free. Reflecting the density, uses and scope of the city and the diverse needs of urban workers and residents, the conveyances would run continuously. Transit lines outside the city — necessarily on schedules — would have fares, but they would be modest and subsidized.
The system that I have described would serve real people in the real world — people with all sorts of commutes and transportation needs seven days a week and at all hours of the day and night. The system would allow people to choose effective affordable mass transit rather than be forced to rely on their personal automobiles.
The leaders and officials in charge of our transportation systems know this picture I have drawn. They know that this is the system that a sustainable society would have.
I am prompted to make these comments because here in Boston and its surrounding metropolitan area we are moving in the opposite direction. The MBTA is currently proposing to make a serious cut in its financial budget. That would necessitate halting or reducing many bus, subway, train and ferry routes. Some lines would be eliminated entirely; the frequency of service on remaining routes would be lessened; and some stations and stops would be closed completely. The ferry service would be halted, commuter rail would not operate at all on the weekends, and the hours of operation of many lines would be shortened. Commuter trains would stop running at 9 p.m. and buses and subways would stop at midnight.
For the moment, the MBTA is asserting that fares would not rise, but that won’t be the final word. We’ve already had two or three fare increases this decade. Every increase diminishes ridership and moves the entire transit model in the wrong direction.
We can understand the T’s predicament. In one fell swoop, the pandemic cut ridership dramatically. During this virus, the buses, subways and trains have often run nearly empty. The T’s revenue is down substantially. Should it keep running empty conveyances?
Of course, it wasn’t a great or extensive system even before COVID-19. Insufficient cross-regional routes, crowded conveyances, insufficient frequency and too-high fares characterized the system.
Now we have a big problem. A whole set of post-COVID-19 realities looks poised to really hurt the MBTA (and other transit systems across the country). With a cash-strapped state and federal government, finding adequate funding for the T will continue to be hard. Riders will be reluctant to ride publicly shared conveyances, even after vaccines are distributed. And the system itself – shrunken and inadequate – won’t offer enough real-life usefulness to be attractive.
Additionally, many employers have taken note of the good productivity of their remote, at-home workers, and have been calculating what their companies can save by dropping their office-space leases. We’ll see many workers permanently carry on as remote laborers. And automation will continue to chip away at the labor force.
What remains of mass transit will be some kind of skeleton — the bare minimum, uncuttable parts of the system that will serve poor, low-wage, public-facing workers who have no other choice but to utilize it.
Lastly, post-pandemic, the roads will once again clog with automobile traffic. Despite remote work, there will remain plenty of shopping, working, delivery and recreational trips to generate big traffic.
The MBTA’s oversight board is scheduled to vote Dec. 14 on the budget cuts. If it endorses the contemplated service cuts of $130 million or so, that will just continue to sabotage what the MBTA has to offer the citizenry.
Transit systems can’t cut their way to success. Societies can’t cut their way to sustainability. Unless we face up to the very real costs of transforming society — by, for example, raising taxes and reducing the bloated military budget — we simply aren’t going to be able to parry the many crises headed our way. Lots of public goods — like transit systems and a clean environment — cannot pay for themselves unless we reorder what we are spending our money on.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.