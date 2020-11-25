Column: Where we are now

I have no doubt that Joe Biden will become our 46th president on Jan. 20. Winning by 6 million votes, commanding a strong electoral college margin, and benefitting from an election free of fraud or manipulation, Biden will nonetheless take office to preside over a fragmented and spooked nation.
Can any of us say who our country is right now? Do we have anything approaching a popular, broadly shared, citizenship ideal? What identity or set of values unify us? Do we want to be unified?
Certainly we all share uneasiness, at the least. And many moderate, ordinary citizens – both Republicans and Democrats – share desperation or trauma or bewilderment or some sense of shock. We are all feeling whipsawed. Most of us – again, on all sides – had hoped for more clarity and resolution than the presidential and congressional elections have given us.
We are a nation of growing contradictions. Twelve years ago, we elected a calm, intellectual Black man president. Four years ago, we elected an impulsive, unlearned, arguably racist baby-man to be president. This year, 79 million voters repudiated Trump. But a whopping 73 million people endorsed a man who is so emotionally undeveloped that he never aspired to bring the citizenry together – one of the core responsibilities of a president.
Though Trump lost this election, what is sobering is that he added 10 million votes to his 2016 election total. That, after four years of clearly showing us his cruelty, his profound laziness and his outright indifference to the sustaining credos of our 245-year-old democracy.
So where is this nation headed? I am not optimistic that we’ll meet the challenges ahead of us. I don’t doubt that Trump will disappear, to end up literally in jail or to flee to exile in another country. He has a world of legal problems awaiting him in civilian life.
But the resentments and grievances he embodied, and the national divisions he encouraged, will live on. They existed before he became president, and they have only grown and hardened during the past four years.
The attitudes, factors and realities that have been damaging our country for the past 40 years are still in place. Rampant money in politics and a deregulated, winner-takes-all capitalism have delivered both our government and the economy to the power elite. And the Republican Senate and a right-leaning Supreme Court have for years embraced and bulwarked those oligarchic arrangements.
Helping to sustain the political and “free market” ideologies behind those relationships – and literally brainwashing citizens into supporting those myths – is a formidable right-wing media ecosystem that effectively inoculates its listeners against competing information. An interlocking constellation of sources – consisting of Fox News, Sinclair Broadcast Group, One America News, right-wing websites, social media and talk radio – promotes the development of rigid opinions while damaging the actual knowledge of its listeners.
While both the political right and left suffer from near-exclusive immersion in media silos, and while both could benefit from engaging each other, the hard truth is that on the right the media model an open hostility toward compromise, the substitution of outrage and emotion for sober analysis, and frequent accusations that “liberals” are not true patriots, and may even be “socialists.” It’s caustic stuff. Listen to the biggest talk radio hosts for a full week, and you’ll see I don’t mischaracterize their message.
To talk radio, add the web. Trump would never have been elected if the internet had not existed. As we increasingly rely on social media for information and for expressing ourselves, we are slowly being shaped by its algorithms and ways. Imperceptibly – but yes, worse on the right – our critical reasoning, listening, and speaking skills are being eroded. The population as a whole is now nearly incapable of the sort of serious and sustained discussion required to both come together and to address our problems.
Regardless of which party ultimately controls the Senate, the dynamics of the internet and the operation of social media will continue to diminish our thinking capacities, and they will continue to drive us apart and reduce our collaborative capabilities. The internet inhibits our knowledge of ourselves and others. It damages how we relate to others.
President Biden will make some incremental progress. He’ll ask us to join together, to be constructive. Maybe the experience of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter consciousness will translate into some societal improvements. We certainly have no excuse any longer to not understand the fragilities, injustices, and dysfunctions built into our frameworks of capitalism and taxation.
But we need to dramatically and quickly transform politics, capitalism, finance, the internet, and technology. In the face of looming robotization, an emasculating internet, and an onrushing climate crisis, we are nearly out of time.
I think we’re checkmated, awaiting reason, consensus, unity of purpose, and solutions that we cannot develop. It’s a circular problem. We’ve created forces that have created our problems, but to solve those problems, we’d have to dismantle the forces. That would take the very mindset that the forces have neutered.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||