COMING TUESDAY: This Hometown Hero trump will come play the trumpet to you

BEVERLY -- As a longtime trumpet player at North Shore Music Theatre, Jay Daly is used to the audience coming to him. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Beverly resident has had to turn that concept on its head.
With live performances cancelled, Daly has been putting his professional talents to use by offering what he calls “drive-by trumpet birthday grams.” He is accepting requests to mark birthdays by driving by homes and playing “Happy Birthday” on his trumpet, either from the sidewalk or from inside his car.
Daly said the trumpet is the perfect social-distancing instrument because the sound travels so far.
“It’s given me a chance to play, and play in front of people, which I’ve missed so much,” he said. “It just makes me feel so good. We’re all craving live music.”
