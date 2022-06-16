SATURDAY, JUNE 18
REBECCA LOEBE, Nobody’s Girl member, celebrates the 10th anniversary of her album “Mystery Prize,” 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover.
TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet’s greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band The Stompers, continues the journey with “The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall , 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winning singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa’s studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter, promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
CHRIS ISAAK, so much more than “Wicked Game,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.’
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, legendary NJ shore rockers, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
THE BACON BROTHERS, rescheduled show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION, kings of classic rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
GLOUCESTER BLUES FESTIVAL, day-long fest with Veronia Lewis, bluesy boogie-woogie piano whiz, 11 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Gloucester.
CHRIS BOTTI, 8 p.m., Grammy winning trumpeter comes to N.H., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
FREDDIE MCGREGOR, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
MATISYAHU, shape-shifting superstar taps irresistible alt-rock groove, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
SCOTT STRAPP, lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Creed, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
ACE FREHLEY, Kiss cofounder comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
CANDLEBOX, with all their hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, SEPT 4
ETANA with Christopher Ellis, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, ‘70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
THE WEIGHT BAND, former members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.