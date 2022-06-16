SATURDAY, JUNE 18

REBECCA LOEBE, Nobody’s Girl member, celebrates the 10th anniversary of her album “Mystery Prize,” 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover.

TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet’s greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band The Stompers, continues the journey with “The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall , 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

MARC COHEN, Grammy winning singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa’s studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter, promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E. Water St., North Andover.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

CHRIS ISAAK, so much more than “Wicked Game,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.’

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, legendary NJ shore rockers, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

THE BACON BROTHERS, rescheduled show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION, kings of classic rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

GLOUCESTER BLUES FESTIVAL, day-long fest with Veronia Lewis, bluesy boogie-woogie piano whiz, 11 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Gloucester.

CHRIS BOTTI, 8 p.m., Grammy winning trumpeter comes to N.H., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

FREDDIE MCGREGOR, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

MATISYAHU, shape-shifting superstar taps irresistible alt-rock groove, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

SCOTT STRAPP, lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Creed, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

ACE FREHLEY, Kiss cofounder comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

CANDLEBOX, with all their hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SUNDAY, SEPT 4

ETANA with Christopher Ellis, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, ‘70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

THE WEIGHT BAND, former members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

