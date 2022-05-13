FRIDAY, MAY 13
VICTOR WOOTEN BASS EXTREMES with Steve Bailey and Greg Bissonette, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHN 5-SINNER, supreme shredder with nine studio albums continues his musical mission, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THINGS, frontman for The Fools, offers his take on swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
BARRY GOUDREAU’S ENGINE ROOM, guitarist from the mega-hits band, Boston, promotes his latest release, “The Road,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
JOAN OSBORNE, souful singer headlines the Spring Festival, 4:30 p.m. Waterfront Park, Newburyport.
JEFF “SKUNK” BAXTER, Grammy winning and Rock Hall of Fame guitarist known for work with Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Spirit promotes his latest release, 7:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
GARY HOEY, guitarist promotes his latest release, “Neon Highway Blues, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
TAB BENOIT with Whiskey Bayou Revue, American blues singer and guitarist, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, cajun dance party with this iconic band, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
LIT, the Popoff brothers continue their quest with the band’s seventh album set for release this year, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
SONIC SLAM 2022 with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, headbangers rejoice, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
LEIGH NASH, best as the delightful voice atop massive global hits such as “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes” with Sixpence None The Richer, 8 p.m., Crossroad Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and Denny Laine, singing selections from Rubber Soul and Revolvers plus their own hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet’s greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band, The Stompers, continues the journey with “The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall , 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 East Water St., North Andover.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SUNDAY, JULY 17 TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, JULY 22 MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, JULY 23 EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. ‘’’