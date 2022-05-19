FRIDAY, May 20
MARTYN JOSEPH, Antje Duvekot opens, Welsh singer-songwriter with Celtic and folk roots, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
JOHNNY A, just him and his guitars, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
GARY HOEY, guitarist promotes his latest release, “Neon Highway Blues, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
TAB BENOIT with Whiskey Bayou Revue, American blues singer and guitarist, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
SQUEEZEBOX STOMPERS, cajun dance party with this iconic band, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
LIT, the Popoff brothers continue their quest with the band’s seventh album set for release this year, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
SONIC SLAM 2022 with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, headbangers rejoice, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
LEIGH NASH, best as the delightful voice atop massive global hits such as “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes” with Sixpence None The Richer, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
ANTJE DUVEKOT, with Ash and Eric opening, singer-songwriter with three of the most prestigious songwriting awards to her credit, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and Denny Laine, singing selections from Rubber Soul and Revolvers plus their own hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
THE AVOCATES, swing jazz outfit since 1965, 7:30 p.m., Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
TOMMY EMMANUEL, one of the planet’s greatest guitarists, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SAL BAGLIO with Bird Mancini, driving force behind the iconic band, The Stompers, continues the journey with “The Sensational Roller Coaster Ride, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
DAVE MASON, legendary member of Traffic, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
ROBERTO MORBIOLI & Willie J. Laws, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall , 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE ZAPPA BAND, alumni of the Mothers and Frank Zappa’s studio work play FZ live, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. MEAGHAN FARRELL, singer-songwriter promotes her “Conversations With Myself” release, 6 p.m., Monaplex, 30 East Water St., North Andover. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 KABAKA PYRAMID & the Bebble Rockers, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 7 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SUNDAY, JULY 3 MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. FRIDAY, JULY 8 JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. SUNDAY, JULY 17 TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. THURDAY, JULY 21 ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. FRIDAY, JULY 22 MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, JULY 23 EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. FRIDAY, JULY 29 BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. THURSDAY, AUG. 4 CHRIS ISAAK, so much more than “Wicked Game,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.’ FRIDAY, AUG. 5 SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, legendary NJ shore rockers, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SUNDAY, AUG. 7 THE BACON BROTHERS, rescheduled show, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. SATURDAY, AUG. 13 GLOUCESTER BLUES FESTIVAL, day long fest with Veronia Lewis, bluesy boogie-woogie piano whiz, 11 a.m., Stage Fort Park, Gloucester. CHRIS BOTTI, 8 p.m., Grammy winning trumpeter comes to N.H., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SUNDAY, AUG. 14 FREDDIE MCGREGOR, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. FRIDAY, AUG. 19 SCOTT STRAPP, lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Creed, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, AUG. 26 ACE FREHLEY, Kiss cofounder comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. SATURDAY, SEPT. 3 CANDLEBOX, with all their hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SUNDAY, SEPT 4 ETANA with Christopher Ellis, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SATURDAY, SEPT. 10 JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, ‘70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 THE WEIGHT BAND, former members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, Sept. 23 AN EVENING WITH THE COWBOY JUNKIES, their Trinity Session release is legendary, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. SUNDAY, SEPT. 24 ERIC TAYLOR’S TREASURE TOUR, rescheduled due to pandemic concerns, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, OCT. 1 ROOMFUL OF BLUES, New England’s legendary outfit, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. OCT. 7 CHERYL WHEELER with Kenny White, New England folk institution, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead SATURDAY, OCT. 15 JOE NICHOLS, one of music’s highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, DEC. 10 ERIN HARPE AND THE DELTA SWINGERS, Boogie, Blues & Beyond, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Rd, North Andover.