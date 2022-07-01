SATURDAY, JULY 2

WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

OREBOLO, an acoustic trio of members of jam band Goose, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

JOHN BABOIAN ENSEMBLE, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

KAT EDMONSON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

EZEKIEL’S WHEELS, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.

EILEN JEWELL, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

BELA FLECK, My Bluegrass Heart, 3 and 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

Thursday, JULY 21

ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

TOM RUSH, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.

JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

ALEX MINASIAN QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.

TOM RUSH, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

TODD RUNGREN: Unpredictable, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly

SUNDAY, JULY 24 PAULA COLE, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

ALBERT CUMMINGS, more than just a bluesman, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

RHIANNON HURST AND QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester. JD SOUTHER, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

