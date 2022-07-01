SATURDAY, JULY 2
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new “Free Country,” release, noon, ParksFest, Waterfront Park, Newburyport.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MIGHTY MYSTIC, SurfSide Reggae Sunday, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
OREBOLO, an acoustic trio of members of jam band Goose, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
JON ANDERSON & Paul Green Rock Academy, Yes frontman gets some help as he offers up “Close To The Edge,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHN BABOIAN ENSEMBLE, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
KAT EDMONSON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
EZEKIEL’S WHEELS, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
EILEN JEWELL, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
TODD RUNDGREN, pioneer of electronic music, progressive rock and integration of computers into modern music, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
BELA FLECK, My Bluegrass Heart, 3 and 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Thursday, JULY 21
ANN WILSON of Heart, one of the two powerhouse Wilson sisters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
TOM RUSH, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
MELISSA FERRICK, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport.
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ALEX MINASIAN QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
TOM RUSH, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
EVERCLEAR, 30th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
TODD RUNGREN: Unpredictable, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
SUNDAY, JULY 24 PAULA COLE, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
ALBERT CUMMINGS, more than just a bluesman, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
BLUE OYSTER CULT, bringing all the hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 50th anniversary tour, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
RHIANNON HURST AND QUARTET, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester. JD SOUTHER, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.