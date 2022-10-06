FRIDAY, OCT. 7
MOLLY TUTTLE & Golden Highway, catch this dynamo of flatpicking while you can, 8 p.m., Belleville Roots Series, Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
CHERYL WHEELER with Kenny White, Newh England folk institution, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
TRACE ADKINS, 7 p.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Road, Topsfield.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
THE SMITHEREENS with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, what a treat, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
MELVIN SEALS & JGB, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
JOE NICHOLS, one of music’s highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
JEN KEARNEY & HER BAND, unique take, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FROM A. TO BEATLES, Johnny A and music of the Fab Four, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, Chris Vachon and the gang back in town, 8 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
CREATING DAVID BOWIE with Todd Rundgen, Adrian Belew and others, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
MICHAEL SCHENKER’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, former guitarist for Scorpions and UFO takes it on the road, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HEATHER MALONEY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22 DELLA MAE, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. SUNDAY, OCT. 23 LEO KOTTKE, master of the six- and 12-string guitar, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 ACCEPT — Too Mean To Die Tour, Narcotic Wasteland opens, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, OCT. 28 ALISA AMADOR, NPR’s 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport. THURSDAY, NOV. 3 SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans’ celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. THE OUTLAWS, southern rock’s finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. FRIDAY, NOV. 4 FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour — Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. SATURDAY, NOV. 5 JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour — Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. SUNDAY, NOV. 6 THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. TUESDAY, NOV. 8 RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, NOV. 11 BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SATURDAY, NOV. 12 STANLEY JORDAN plays Jimi, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. TAB BENOIT, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly FRIDAY, NOV. 18 JAKE SHIMABUKURO, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. ELLIS PAUL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. SATURDAY, NOV. 19 JOE JENCKS, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport. SATURDAY, NOV. 26 MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 HOT TUNA: ACOUSTIC AND ELECTRIC, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3 CARBON LEAF, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. DAVID BROMBERG BIG BAND, rare opportunity to see Bromberg with the Cadillac of sound, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. SUNDAY, DEC. 4 GARY HOEY — Ho! Ho! Hoey! — Clothing Drive For Veterans, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. FRIDAY, DEC. 9 MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. SATURDAY, DEC. 10 ERIN HARPE AND THE DELTA SWINGERS, Boogie, Blues & Beyond, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. HOLIDAY DANCE PARTY with the Mugfords, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. FRIDAY, DEC. 16 CASSIE AND MAGGIE, Nova Scotian sisters present a Christmas program of Celtic music and dance, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport. SUNDAY, DEC. 18 AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS — Holiday’s & Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. TUESDAY, DEC. 27 JOHN CAFFERTY AND The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. THURSDAY, DEC. 29 DARK DESERT EAGLES, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. SATURDAY, JAN. 14 — 2023 EVAN GOODROW BAND, singer-songwriter with 14 recordings to his credit, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. SATURDAY, FEB. 11 -2023 JULIE RHODES & the ELECTRIC CO, powerhouse vocalist with an authentic soul, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. SATURDAY, APRIL 8 2023 COURTNEY PATTON, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. SATURDAY, JUNE 10 2023 KIM RICHEY, Grammy nominee, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.