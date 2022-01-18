BEVERLY — Friends of the 88-year-old man who escaped a fire at his home last week have organized a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf.
Herbert Schlegel, a retired teacher and coach, is recovering at a relative’s house but needs help with many costs that insurance will not pay, according to the GoFundMe page organized by family friend Greg Deschenes.
“Herb was always there to help anyone in need and was an incredible teacher of everything from calculus problems to sports questions to general life questions,” Deschenes wrote. “Herb needs our help now.”
Schlegel, who lived alone, managed to escape a raging fire at his home at 24 Gardner St. with the help of neighbors on Thursday morning. He was taken to Beverly Hospital and then Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with smoke inhalation.
“He inhaled a lot of smoke but he’s doing well now,” his son, Mike Schlegel, said on Monday. “He’s very, very lucky.”
The fire was accidently caused by the disposal of smoking material into a trash barrel, according to Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor.
Schlegel was a teacher and coach for many years in the Manchester public schools and also taught at Salem State College. There is a scholarship in his name at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
The GoFundMe page had raised more than $27,000 toward its goal of $50,000 as of Monday evening. Many donors left comments saying that Schlegel was a great teacher and an inspiration in their lives.
“You changed my life and I think of you often,” Marian Jennings wrote.
“Mr. Schlegel was an inspiration in my life whether he knew it or not,” Thomas Borgioli said.
Mike Schlegel said the family is grateful for the response of the community, with people in Beverly, Manchester and elsewhere reaching out with offers to help. He said people responded in the same way when his sister, Kathleen McFadden, was sick last year. She died in October at age 50.
“It’s really incredible how the community steps forward when somebody has something go wrong,” Mike Schlegel said.
Schlegel said the house had extensive fire and smoke damage and his father will not return to live there. The family was able to recover the ashes of Herb Schlegel’s late wife, Suzanne, as well as notebooks that he has been using for years in researching a book.
Mike Schlegel called the response to the GoFundMe effort “mind-blowing.”
“What that’s going to do for my dad is allow him to live in a better place than he would be able to afford,” he said. “This makes a big difference in his life.”
