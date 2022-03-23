PeabodyTuesdayPolice were called to Nordstrom, at the Northshore Mall, at 1:18 p.m., for a possible overdose. The man had fallen asleep in the massage chair and left without incident when he was awakened.
An officer was called to the James Street Park, at 3 p.m., for a fight. Call was unfounded — the kids were playing.
A 25 Calumet St. woman called police at 5:27 p.m., to report a silver Honda with out-of-state plates drove slowly by her house, staring at her child. She said the operator was a pale male, early 20s, with blonde hair. This happened about 10 minutes before her call, and the vehicle had not returned. She was advised to call back if she sees the vehicle or the driver again. An officer was sent to check the area, but the man and vehicle were not found.
An 8 Gardner St. man called police, at 5:50 p.m., to report that someone stole a check from his mailbox, a fishing scam. An officer was sent to document the case.
A woman called police from 46 Wallis St. to say she was upset that an Uber eats driver had mistakenly delivered an order for the second floor to her on the third floor. No police action required.
A Washington Street resident called police, at 10:27 p.m., to file a missing person’s report on his girlfriend. Dispatch verified with Salem Hospital that the party was no longer there. An officer spoke with the caller and suggested he be a little more patient until his girlfriend comes home.
WednesdayA caller, at 2:30 a.m., reported a motor-vehicle accident near T-Mobile on Andover Street. The responding officer requested a tow truck for the vehicle and an ambulance for the operator. The 20-year-old Stevens Street, Peabody, resident was transported to Salem Hospital and summoned to court on a charge of operating without a license.
A caller told police, at 6:55 a.m., that he is from Mary Esther, Florida, and there were tornados in the area last night, and he requested a notification be made to a woman stating that he was OK. When the officer called the woman, she told him the caller has a history of harassing the residents, including sending false restraining orders. Police did not and will not respond to the caller.
Police were called to North Shore Bank, 248 Andover St., at 7:25 p.m., for a party attempting to use a skimmer on the ATM. The person, who had parked in the Friendly’s lot, left before police arrived.
Staff from Lahey Medical Center notified police, at 11:30 a.m., that a patient had just fled the hospital on foot and was last seen running toward Shaw’s. She was described as white, heavy-set, 5 feet 10 inches and wearing a beige sweater. The woman was located and returned to her hospital room.
Salem
TuesdayPolice were called to Walgreens, 59 Boston St., at 6:23 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Washington and Canal streets at 7:45 p.m.
At 10:44 p.m., an officer was sent to 144 Bridge St., on a noise complaint.
WednesdayPolice responded to another noise complaint at 49 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:50 a.m.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 253 Essex St., at 5:42 a.m.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 8:58 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. One person was arrested in the domestic violence-related incident,.
Officers responded to 8 Sewall St. at 9:26 a.m., and to 60 Proctor St., less than five minutes later, at 9:30 a.m., for two well-being checks.
An officer was sent to 15 Cabot St., at 11:07 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 11:56 a.m., for a stabbing. Police said that no one was killed. No further information was available as the case remains under investigation.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 40 Harbor St., at 12:05 p.m.
An officer was sent to 281 Essex St., at 12:57 p.m., to report on a possible harassment case.
Another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 77 Willson St., at 1:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 281 Essex St., at 2:08 p.m. after a party reported being harassed.
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops for various offenses, between 3:07 and 3:49 p.m., four of them on North Street.
BeverlyTuesday
Two officers were sent to 1 McPherson Drive, at 4:40 p.m. for a general disturbance. Some adults were bothering youths.
An officer was called to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., at 5:50 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Two sergeants and three patrolmen were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 6:15 p.m., for a possible armed person in J6. The call was unfounded — there was no armed person.
Police were called to the vicinity of 100 Rantoul St., at 6:50 p.m., for a group of skaters making noise.
WednesdayPolice were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., for two males fighting in the ambulance bay.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 6:47 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulances were sent to Sturtevant St., at 11:45 a.m., for a domestic violence incident involving a male with an altered mental state.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 1 p.m.
DanversTuesdayPolice were sent to 242 Maple St., at 5 p.m., after a motor-vehicle hit-and-run in which a vehicle damaged the porch and fled.
Police were called to Glitterati Prom, 30 Maple St., to speak with a disgruntled customer.
An officer was sent to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 8:35 p.m. to report on a past shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 194 Maple St., at 10:40 p.m., to check on a missing female.
Police went to 150 Andover St., at 11:15 p.m., on the report of two kids fighting.
WednesdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of Endicott Street and Independence Way, at 9 a.m., to make a well-being check on a panhandler.
Police were called to Maple Street and Conifer Lane at 2:05 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 2:20 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Locust and Poplar Streets for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:15 p.m., for a shoplifting incident involving two juveniles,
An ambulance was sent to an Alden Road address, at 12:36 a.m., for an unresponsive elderly female. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A party from Pierro Terrace reported, at 4:07 p.m., that a relative was hit by a motor vehicle while walking home from school. No medical attention was required or wanted. There was no information on the vehicle at this time.
Police were called to 51 Walker Road, at 11:42 p.m., for the report of people in a red Honda Civic going through the trash of the neighbor across the street. The officer reported it was a “canner.”
MarbleheadTuesdayA patrolman and the animal control officer were sent to a Creesy Street location, at 9:53 a.m., for a dog hit by a car 15 minutes earlier.
A lost iPhone was reported from Atlantic Avenue, at 11:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Sewall Street address, at 4:35 p.m., to assist Peabody police with a hit-and-run accident there.
WednesdayPolice responded, at 5:22 a.m., to Flint Street in response to a false alarm.