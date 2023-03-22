PeabodyTuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St. at 8:09 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The 32-year-old Peabody driver was summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At the request of the Department of Children & Families police were sent to a Central Street apartment, at 10:04 a.m., to check the residence for a missing juvenile, but the juvenile was not at the address.
Police were sent to Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., Room 418, after an employee called and said she had some concerns about possible drug use and the well-being of the couple in the room. Police arrested Rebecca Maureen Kennedy, 28, of Reservoir Road, Gloucester, as a fugitive from justice on two New Hampshire court warrants.
Police were called to the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Tremont streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a two-vehicle collision. A passenger of the van was transported to Salem Hospital and the operator of the bus was cited for failing to yield.
A party called police, at 4:20 p.m., from the vicinity of Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, to speak with an officer regarding suspicious activity he observed involving a trailer parked on the property.
The manager of Dunkin Donuts, 672 Lowell St., called police at 6:15 p.m. to report several juveniles banging on the windows and refusing to leave. They left before the officer arrived, but he located them and advised them they were not welcome back at that location.
A 93 Forest St. resident reported, at 6:20 p.m., that her vehicle was stolen from her residence during the last two or three hours, and she was on her way to the station to report it. Lynn police said they would like to speak with the woman regarding her vehicle’s involvement in their earlier BOLO, and she was advised. She was sent to Lynn to speak with the officers there. Her vehicle was located in Lynn and cleared from the NCIC log.
Police were sent to an apartment at 33 Tracey St., at 10:30 p.m., on a tip reporting the location of a missing Fall River juvenile. Police and detectives confirmed the juvenile was there. An EMS was dispatched and the juvenile was transported to Salem Hospital, where it was arranged for a family member to pick him up. A detective spoke with the mother.
Wednesday
Police were called to an apartment at 16 Silverleaf Way, at 2:25 a.m., on a noise complaint. Officers made several attempts to contact the resident, but he only turned the music up louder and refused to answer the door. Police summoned Zeiad Rassem Mansour, 23, of that address to court to face charges of disturbing the peace and of being the keeper of a disorderly house.
Police were called to 11 Nickerson Road, at 9:09 a.m., for past vandalism to a vehicle. The officer will try to obtain video footage of the incident and will document it.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cross and Prospect streets, at 9:15 a.m. after a caller reported a male party yelling at oncoming traffic. Police arrested the 40-year-old Ravenwood Road, Peabody man and charged him on three other-department warrants.
Louie’s BMW Specialists, Ltd., 260 Newbury St., called police, at 10:53 a.m. to report that a high-value vehicle had been abandoned — and he suspects stolen — at his shop. Police confiscated the plates and the shop owner will keep the vehicle there for a short time and then have it towed by Gaeta’s.
A father requested, at 1 p.m., that a well-being check be made on his juvenile son. The father reports that the mother has cut off all communication between them. The officer tried the number on file, but it was not in service. The officer will respond to the residence.
Police were called to the McVann O’Keefe Rink, 511 Lowell St., at 1:52 p.m. for a dispute between two parties in the parking lot. A 17-year-old juvenile was summoned to juvenile court to face two charges of destruction of property above $1,200 and for two charges of assault and battery.
SalemTuesday
Report of a fraud or a scam brought police to Roslyn Street, at 3 p.m.
Police were called to a larceny, at 140 Washington St., at 3:39 p.m.
A past break and entry brought police to 14 Buffum St. at 5:24 p.m.
An officer was sent to Varney Street, at 5:43 p.m., on a complaint of harassment, and a suspect was arrested. No ID was given.
Police went to 7 Crombie St., at 6:20 p.m., to report on threats that had been made.
Police were sent to 11 Traders Way, at 6:40 p.m. for a shoplifting.
An assault in the past brought officers to 41 Grove St., at 7:52 p.m.
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 11:14 p.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Wednesday
Police arrested Laura Ann Wooldrige, 57, of 4121 Abbydale Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ocean Avenue West, at 4:11 a.m., and arrested the operator. No ID was given.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 7 Saint Paul St., at 6:47 a.m.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 5 Rand Road, at 8:08 a.m.
Police were called to 295 Derby St., at 9:30 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police went to 18 Arbella St., at 10:07 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 260 Washington St., at 11:51 a.m., to assist the Fire Department.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 385 Essex St., at 1:21 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 East India Square at 2:17 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 14 Chestnut St., at 2:54 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 40 Highland Ave., at 4:33 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 19 Pickman St., at 5:17 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
BeverlyTuesday
Police stopped ten vehicles between 4:14 and 5:15, p.m., for traffic enforcement grants. During that period, one driver was given a verbal warning for a pedestrian crosswalk violation; and two for using their cellphones while driving. Between 7 and 7:35 p.m., five drivers received warnings for headlights out
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Summit Avenue, at 8:36 p.m., for a person passed out in their vehicle.
Two officers were called to 24 Courtney Drive, at 10:31 p.m., for a neighbor yelling and banging on walls at 22.
Wednesday
Officers began their daily midnight checks along Cabot Street at 12:07 a.m.
Police went to 111 New Balch St., at 1:29 a.m., to check a party who had stopped their vehicle and was outside on the ground.
Three officers were sent to a Bridge Street location, at 8:19 a.m., for an out-of-control 14-year-old.
At 12:25 p.m., an officer reported trash on each side of Ropes Street, in the vicinity of the intersection with Mill Street.
Police found cannabis-infused gummies on a student on Cabot Street.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:50 p.m. to assist hospital staff with a patient who was attempting to flee.
MiddletonMonday, March 6
A stolen vehicle was found abandoned, at 1:06 a.m. at Auto Body Builders on Lonergan Road.
A vehicle was stopped at 10 a.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and James Coffin Way and the operator was cited for operating without a valid inspection sticker and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, March 8
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:05 p.m., on South Main Street, and cited the driver for operating without a valid inspection sticker.
An officer was sent to Holly Gate Circle, at 9:03 p.m., to check a report of lights in a vacant unit. Nothing was found.
Thursday, March 9
A School Street resident was transported, at 8:20 a.m., to an area hospital for abdominal pain.
Police were called to Essex Sports Center, Manning Avenue, at 8:08 p.m., for a stolen car. It was not stolen. The car was illegally parked and had been towed.
Friday, March 10
A loose dog was found at 3:30 p.m., on Deacon Drive and was reunited with its owner.
Saturday, March 11
Police were called to Bishops Lane, at 5:49, for a party with an unknown medical condition. They were transported to a local hospital.
Sunday, March 12
An officer was called to Turning Point, Inc., on East Street, at 4:38 p.m., for a verbal dispute between a resident and a staff member.