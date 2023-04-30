SalemThursdayA report of a dispute brought police to Harrison Road, at 4 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Canal and Gardner streets, at 4:17 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:47 p.m., at the intersection of School and Buffum streets and arrested the operator, a 40-year-old School Street resident, on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 26 Norman St., at 7:47 p.m., for an armed robbery, They arrested Timothy Alan-Abraham, 25, homeless of Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, Assault to commit armed robbery and violation of the city knife ordinance.
Friday
A report of threats brought an officer to 3 Dove Ave., at 1:43 a.m.
Police were sent to 45 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:38 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
A report of harassment brought officers to 7 Ward St., at 3:50 pm.
Officers were dispatched to 205 Highland Ave., at 5:43 p.m., for an assault in progress.
A larceny report brought police to 288 Derby St., at 6:05 p.m.
A reported larceny brought police to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 6:37 p.m., for a male and a female shoplifter. Arrested were Michael Monteforte, 28, of 39 Boylston St., Boston, and Rose Francis Mary Tuck, 27, of 889 Harrison Ave., Boston. Each was separately charged with shoplifting.
SaturdayPolice were sent to 50 Winter Island Road, at 10:04 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to 190 Lafayette St, at 1:19 p.m., and to 194 Washington St., at 1:33 p.m., on separate incidents of harassment.
Beverly
ThursdayOfficers were dispatched to 426 Cabot St., at 4 p.m., for a group of kids fighting.
Two officers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 5:20 p.m. for a male begging for money.
Officers were sent to 278 Rantoul St., at 23:17 to break up another fight outside.
FridayPolice were sent to 11 Porter Terrace, at 1:41 p.m., to take a report of an unemployment scam.
Officers were called to 3 Monument Square, at 2:02 p.m., for an unknown male going through a mail box.
Police went to 10 Park St., Beverly, at 6:47 p.m., for a disturbance caused by a man who was causing an issue after being refused service.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 17 Hull St., at 11:13 pm., to disperse a group of youths in the area.
SaturdayPolice, fire and an ambulance were called to Woodland, at 2:09 p.m., for a possible unattended death.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hale and Woodbury streets, at 7:34 p.m. to assist a son with a father who has Alzheimers.