Salem
Friday
A general request for police brought an officer to 56 Margin St., at 4 a.m.
Officers were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 8:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 201 Washington St., at 9:22 a.m., to check on an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were called to the intersection of Boston and Nichols streets, at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were called to 15 Bridge St., at 2:44 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police were dispatched to 11 Pioneer Terrace, at 3:33 p.m., for an assault in progress.
The report of a larceny brought police to 4:08 p.m.
Police were sent to 38 Salem St., at 5:28 a.m., on a search warrant. After executing the warrant, they arrested Victor Daniel Pena Arias, 30, of 3 Mason St., Salem. He was charged with possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute. He was also charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more and less than 100 grams of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl.
Police responded to 117 Marlborough Road, at 6:05 p.m. for a larceny.
At 18:12, only 7 minutes later, police were called to 231 Washington St., for another larceny.
Saturday
Police were called to 45 Trader’s Way, at 12:46 a.m., on one noise complaint and to 103 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:10 a.m. for another.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 27 School St., at 10:27 a.m., on a well-being check.
At 12:26 officers were sent to 159 Bridge St., to settle a dispute.
A report of threats brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 1:55 p.m.
Officers responded to 12 First St., at 3:19 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 11 Beckford St., at 2:41 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle outside the home.
Police went to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 9:09 a.m., after one female employee was head-butted by another staff member.
Three officers were sent to Park Street, at 9:17 a.m., to look for a missing DCF youth believed to be in the area.
An ambulance was sent to Elliott Street at 9:35 a.m., for an officer injured in a foot chase.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 245 Cabot St., at 10:12 a.m., to check on a female with an altered mental state.
Three officers were sent to 5 Edwards St., at 10:47 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two patrolmen, three sergeants and a detective were sent to 2002 Broughton Drive, at 1:34 p.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant.
Police were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 6:45 p.m. for an intoxicated male in the 100 building.
Two patrolmen were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 7:34 p.m, for a man sleeping in the ATM vestibule.
Two patrolmen were sent to 386 Cabot St., at 8:42 p.m., for teenagers coming out of the vacant building.
Friday
Police went to 500 Manor Road, at 8:24 a.m., for a report of stolen tools.
At 12:04 p.m., police were called to Rantoul Street for a man down.
Police were called to 34 Swan St., at 2:11 p.m., to check people who were on the property without consent.
An intoxicated male who was found semiconscious on Bartlett Street was transported to Beverly Hospital at 4:14 p.m.
Three officers were sent to Manor Road, at 4:24 p.m., to assist officers from the DCF — the Department of Children and Families.
At 4:25 p.m., police were called to 57 Essex St., for neighbors arguing over a parking situation.
Police were called to a Cabot Street location, at 5:10 p.m., to assist a man who was requesting detox. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police reported, at 5:59 p.m., that the railroad gates were stuck down at the Cabot and Russell streets rail crossing.
A resident of 9 Pinehurst Ave., reported at 7:48 that she believed someone had entered her shed.
The CID followed up at a Lothrop Street address at 11:42 p.m., after additional drugs were reported to have been found there.
Saturday
Police were called to 45 Corning St., at 1:49 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Patrolmen, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:43 a.m., for an unattended death in a car on Elliott Street.
At 9:41 a.m., police were sent to Judson Street for a deceased male in a camper.
Officers were sent to 30 Ocean St., at 5:42 p.m., for kids shooting pellet guns.
Police and an ambulance went to a Pickett Street address, at 6:17 p.m., for an intoxicated sister sending messages.
Officers were sent to a liquor establishment at 278 Rantoul St., at 7:10 p.m., for an intoxicated male trying to start fights.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to the meeting of Cabot Street and the Salem line on top of the Beverly Salem Bridge, at 7:54 a.m., to talk with the woman sitting there.
Six patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to Herrick St., at 10:53 a.m., for a prisoner watch at the hospital.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 369 Cabot St., at 1:44 p.m., to assist a homeless man down on the bridge.
Peabody
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle, just before 11 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts, 256 Andover St., for a three vehicle accident. They found one party out of the car and sitting on the sidewalk. One operator, a 47-year-old Danvers woman, was transported to Salem Hospital where she was summoned to court to face charges of failure to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Two of the vehicles were towed.
A missing person called police, at 12:20, from the Charles Motel, 4 Mill St., to ask police for mental health assistance. Officers picked up the woman and transported her to Salem Hospital for assistance, then notified Beverly that the woman, who had been listed as missing, had been found and was in the care of Salem Hospital.
A Bresnahan Street caller reported to police, at 1:03 p.m., that she gave her Social Security number to a caller.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:11 p.m., in the vicinity of 63 County Road, and after a brief records check, they identified and arrested the operator, Adam C. Weston, 41, of 396 Jefferson Ave., Salem, who was being sought on multiple Peabody and other department warrants for driving and drug-related charges. Also arrested was Deanna Dorothy Borders, 41, of 299 Lynn St., Apt. 2207, who was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing Class B drugs, subsequent offense, and with three counts of possessing Class E drugs.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 6:53 p.m., to check the well-being of a person sitting in the snow.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 14 Nichols St., at 9:17 a.m., to take a report on an insurance fraud.
Officers were sent to the intersection of North and Newbury streets, at 1:32 pm., for a motor vehicle hit and run accident.
Police were sent to an apartment at 12 Page St., at 9:39 p.m., to check for a wanted male.
Sunday
Police were sent to Masterson Construction, 46 Prince St., at 4:23 a.m., for loud machines disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 4:24 a.m., to settle a non-domestic, domestic argument
An ambulance was sent to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 8:12 a.m., for a 15-year-old male with a possible broken ankle. He was transported to an area hospital.
An officer was sent to Lindall Street, at 1:25 p.m., to assist a party who was having difficulty breathing, a possible panic attack.