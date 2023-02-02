Peabody
Wednesday
A officer from probation called police, at 3:10 a.m., requesting a well-being check on a party, supposedly signed into room "1211" who was on electronic monitoring. There is no room 1211, but a party with the same last name but a different first name is supposedly in Room 100, but the party in Room 100 was not answering the door. Probation was notified of the situation.
A party reported, at 3:51 a.m., from Lake Shore Road, that multiple parties were outside his home, looking into his windows. Police checked the area, but nothing was showing.
A 65-year-old 200 Jubilee Drive resident was arrested at 8:56 a.m, at that location, and charged, on a temporary probation warrant, with three counts of rape.
Thursday
Police were sent to 15 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle stop. The operator, a 41-year-old Revere woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. She left her vehicle in the Bertucci's lot, with the owner's permission, and a friend was coming to pick it up.
Police were sent to 22 Sutton St., at 10:33 a.m., for a male party who was unable to feel his legs. He was transported to Lahey Hospital.
Police were called to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 3:07 p.m., for a party refusing to leave their room. After speaking with police, they said they would be getting picked up in an hour. The clerk would be watching to make sure they were.