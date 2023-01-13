Multi-Blues Music Award-winners Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia will bring their Blood Brothers tour to Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, N.H., on Saturday, April 22.
By joining forces and combining bands, Zito and Castilgia again prove that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The six-piece band features two drummers, two lead guitarists, bass, keyboards, and Zito and Castilgia sharing lead vocal duties.
“It’s a nice mix overall but on stage, live and playing and touring, there’s six people on stage and two drum(mer)s and it’s a big, really big sound so there’s certainly a nod to an Allman Brothers style but it’s more than that. There’s more blues and it’s kind of our own sound. It’s not super-southern rock but there are a few songs that have a nod to that certain sound that we love,” he said.
“Albert and I have been friends for a long time. We legitimately are friends, we really get along. Whenever we’re out on the road, we always end up — if we’re near each others — we show up and play together. And any time I come to Florida, people just expect him to show up. We just have a good chemistry and I made a joke about a year ago, “you know if we’re going to keep getting together and playing all the time, we might as well charge people.’”
The album, which will hit the record stores March 17, was co-produced by Joe Bonamassa and “we put a lot of heart and soul into it. I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”
“I’m a fan of Albert’s guitar playing. I don’t play guitar like that. We’re very different but together it’s like all the bases are covered. Albert is very in-your-face, off-the-cuff and emotional, I’m a little more tempered and laid back and maybe a little more taking my time. The two of them really work well together. And the same thing with our vocals, just a little bit of a different style and I think for audience, it makes for great night of music and great album to listen to because you’re getting a variety of sounds and songs.”
