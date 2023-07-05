The Horribles won’t be denied. It is the 4th, after all.
Beverly Farms and Salem Willows carried out their generational traditions Tuesday morning with community-led parades drawing residents who braved passing showers.
Both parades went as scheduled, and both included a “horrible” spirit despite attempts in Beverly to shift the tone of the event by dropping the word from its name. While Beverly’s parade was occasionally dampened by passing showers, Salem’s parade saw attendees flee midway in due to heavy showers.
“Our theme is that we like horribles parades, and we don’t want them to become extinct,” said Maureen Emo, standing in Beverly Farms, pushing a cart with signs asking whether the parade is “extinctly horrible.”
“It’s been a 150-year tradition,” added Sugar Moca, standing alongside her.
In Beverly, the horribles tradition has faced constant adaptation in recent years. With resident-generated floats making at-times offensive comments toward officials and parade critics, the event has commonly drawn fire from city officials and organizations. In 2023, the event was rebranded as the “Farms-Prides Fourth of July Parade.”
That’s what drew Emo, Moca, and Sandy Keighley — a group known as “the girls” as they grew up in the neighborhood and participated each year — to make a return after about a decade in retirement.
“We’re senior citizens now,” Keighley said. “We want to keep it going so the young crowd will take it forward.”
Angela and Ralph Dominick, who were behind the now-closed Dom’s Trattoria restaurant, had a table of snacks in front of their home for those watching the parade. They were joined by Dave Boeggeman, a prior parade judge back in its horribles days.
“For the years this has been going on, there has only been a couple stains on their record,” Boeggeman said. “The horribles part of the parade was started by the townspeople around here 100 years ago to make fun of the wealthy people they worked for.”
Seven horribles-themed floats made their way into the Beverly parade at the end, with floats covering everything from the recent Titan submarine implosion in the Atlantic Ocean to a float exclaiming “We’re Horrible” to the tune of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die.”
In Salem, the horrible’s parade closed with a pirate-themed float boldly stating, as one sign read, that “something smells fishy.” Others offered comments on the recent volume of dead fish to saturate the shores along Derby Street.
“We had pirate costumes from Halloween, so I thought it was the easiest thing to do pirates,” said Cindy Jerzylo, a Willows resident. “Then it turned to the fish, sharks on the water...”
Tripp McElroy, with family in town, also poked fun at the “Salem Harbor fish incident” as everyone joined in on another fish-themed float. As the signs read, there was “nothing to sea here.”
“We’ve only been in Salem for four years now, and we’ve come to every event that was here, even over COVID,” Tripp McElroy said. “We thought it was time and got my whole family involved.”
